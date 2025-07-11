OnePlus Buds 4 Review: A stellar audio experience

MUMBAI: In a bid to revolutionise the true wireless earbuds market, OnePlus has unveiled its latest offering - the OnePlus Buds 4. Priced at Rs 5,999, these earbuds promise to deliver exceptional sound quality, impressive battery life, and effective noise cancellation.
The OnePlus Buds 4 boasts a sleek design, weighing in at just 4.73g per earbud. The earbuds feature a dual-driver setup, providing a rich and balanced sound profile that is sure to impress music enthusiasts. With three Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) modes, including an Adaptive mode, the earbuds effectively block out background noise, making them ideal for daily use.
One of the standout features of the OnePlus Buds 4 is its impressive battery life. With up to 45 hours of playback, including ANC, and fast charging that provides 11 hours of playback with just a 10-minute charge, users can enjoy uninterrupted music.
In conclusion, the OnePlus Buds 4 is a fantastic pair of earbuds that delivers exceptional sound quality, impressive battery life, and effective noise cancellation. While some users may find the earbud controls finicky, the overall package is hard to fault.
At Rs 5,999, the OnePlus Buds 4 offers excellent value for money, making them a compelling option for those in the market for reliable TWS earbuds.
Rating: 4.5/5 stars
Recommendation: The OnePlus Buds 4 is a great choice for anyone seeking high-quality earbuds with impressive sound and battery life.
