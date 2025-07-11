Indie Singer, songwriter and composer 'Krishna Pandey ' releases new romantic ballad ‘Unspoken’

MUMBAI: Indie pop singer-songwriter Krishna Pandey has released his latest track, Unspoken, a romantic ballad exploring the unexpressed emotions within relationships. Born and brought up in Ranchi and based in Mumbai, Krishna is a trained singer, song writer, and composer who continues to carve out his space in the independent music scene. With three tracks (Zinda Hu,Phir Kitthe, Dil Ke Badle Mein ) already to his credit, his last release, “Zinda Hu,” earned him significant acclaim from listeners.
Speaking about Unspoken, Krishna shares, “It’s about the words that remain unsaid, the emotions we suppress, the thoughts we never express, especially in relationships. It’s about vulnerability, longing, and that quiet ache we all experience at some point.”
He further adds, “Unspoken is very close to my heart. I’ve written, composed, and sung the entire track myself along with our very talented team members Divyesh Jaipurwale and Pratyaksh Rajbhatt. It’s a very personal piece of music that reflects a phase of deep emotional introspection.”
The track carries a laid-back tempo with ambient beats and a minimalistic rhythm. Its sound design leans towards atmospheric textures, blending reverb-heavy synths, low-end warmth, and ethereal layers, creating an intimate, immersive listening experience akin to a personal conversation. The arrangement includes ambient pads, soft keys, electric guitar textures, synth bass lines, and subtle percussive elements, complemented by a warm kick and a touch of Indian rhythm using tabla. Krishna explains, “The arrangement is intentionally spacious to allow the emotions to breathe.”
With Unspoken, Krishna Pandey once again brings forward his unique blend of vulnerability, honest songwriting, and contemporary indie pop soundscape, promising listeners a track that resonates deep within.
YT link of the song :
