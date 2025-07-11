Hanumankind’s gritty rap ignites Dhurandhar’s explosive first look

MUMBAI: Jio Studios and B62 Studios dropped the electrifying first look of Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar (Uri: The Surgical Strike) with Powerhouse Ranveer Singh leading the charge.
Hanumankind’s raw, hard-hitting rap amps up the adrenaline, perfectly complementing the visuals’ relentless energy.
This cinematic spectacle features a stellar star cast headlined by Ranveer Singh along with Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal. Dhurandhar is written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar.
Mark your calendars: Dhurandhar hits cinemas on December 5, 2025.
MUMBAI: In today's content-driven world, sound is a surprisingly overlooked yet potent branding read more
MUMBAI: BandLab, the world’s largest social music creation platform, today announced a major expread more
MUMBAI: In a candid conversation with Radioandmusic, Akhila Shankar (Head, TuneCore South Asia) read more
MUMBAI: As Apple Music marks its 10th anniversary since launching on June 30, 2015, the US tech read more
Gen Z and millennials from six metro cities highlight the most relevant moments when music...read more
MUMBAI: Acclaimed artist, composer, and music entrepreneur Dhaval Kothari unveils his much-awaited single Saaje Saaje — a poetic and sonic...read more
MUMBAI: Collective Media Network - a part of Collective Artists Network - India’s leading new media company, today announced the launch of Trilok, a...read more
MUMBAI: Jio Studios and B62 Studios dropped the electrifying first look of Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar (Uri: The Surgical Strike) with...read more
MUMBAI: With half the year already having passed by, Indian listeners have grown to groove massively on local rap, as a genre itself. From artists...read more
MUMBAI: On World Malala Day, we celebrate not just Malala Yousafzai’s extraordinary journey but also the powerful ecosystem of stories, voices and...read more