News |  11 Jul 2025 14:51 |  By RnMTeam

Hanumankind’s gritty rap ignites Dhurandhar’s explosive first look

MUMBAI: Jio Studios and B62 Studios dropped the electrifying first look of Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar (Uri: The Surgical Strike) with Powerhouse Ranveer Singh leading the charge.

Hanumankind’s raw, hard-hitting rap amps up the adrenaline, perfectly complementing the visuals’ relentless energy.

This cinematic spectacle features a stellar star cast headlined by Ranveer Singh along with Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal. Dhurandhar is written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar.

Mark your calendars: Dhurandhar hits cinemas on December 5, 2025.

 

