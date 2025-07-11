Dr. Biba Singh announces single 'Quizas'- first ever mesmerising blend of Spanish soul and Bollywood heart

MUMBAI: International recording artist and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Biba Singh is set to captivate global audiences once again with the release of her newest single “Quizas,” dropping June 26, 2025. This genre-defying track is a heartfelt tribute to the timeless charm of Spanish classics—reimagined with a powerful Bollywood flair.

Watch the song here-

Having already made her mark with songs in Hindi, Punjabi, and English, Dr. Biba Singh now adds a bold new flavour to her artistic repertoire with “Quizas.” The track bridges two passionate cultures—Latin and Indian—celebrating their shared emotional depth, vibrant traditions, and enduring love for music and family.

“Even before I understood the Spanish language, I found myself deeply moved by its music” says Dr. Biba Singh ”There was something so raw and universal in the way these songs conveyed emotions. I started looking up translations, and I was stunned by how much we have in common—from our warmth and rhythm to our deep sense of connection”

This personal discovery inspired her to create a cultural crossover—blending the melody of a beloved Spanish classic with newly penned Hindi lyrics, written and performed by Biba herself. The result is a soulful fusion that’s both nostalgic and fresh, inviting listeners on a journey across borders and hearts.

“The world is a melting pot today” she adds ”As an artist and healer, I believe music should be inclusive, healing, and joyful. 'Quizas' is my way of uniting stories, sounds, and souls from two beautiful cultures.”