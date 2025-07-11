Dr. Biba Singh announces single 'Quizas'- first ever mesmerising blend of Spanish soul and Bollywood heart

MUMBAI: International recording artist and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Biba Singh is set to captivate global audiences once again with the release of her newest single “Quizas,” dropping June 26, 2025. This genre-defying track is a heartfelt tribute to the timeless charm of Spanish classics—reimagined with a powerful Bollywood flair.
Watch the song here-
Having already made her mark with songs in Hindi, Punjabi, and English, Dr. Biba Singh now adds a bold new flavour to her artistic repertoire with “Quizas.” The track bridges two passionate cultures—Latin and Indian—celebrating their shared emotional depth, vibrant traditions, and enduring love for music and family.
“Even before I understood the Spanish language, I found myself deeply moved by its music” says Dr. Biba Singh ”There was something so raw and universal in the way these songs conveyed emotions. I started looking up translations, and I was stunned by how much we have in common—from our warmth and rhythm to our deep sense of connection”
This personal discovery inspired her to create a cultural crossover—blending the melody of a beloved Spanish classic with newly penned Hindi lyrics, written and performed by Biba herself. The result is a soulful fusion that’s both nostalgic and fresh, inviting listeners on a journey across borders and hearts.
“The world is a melting pot today” she adds ”As an artist and healer, I believe music should be inclusive, healing, and joyful. 'Quizas' is my way of uniting stories, sounds, and souls from two beautiful cultures.”
MUMBAI: In today's content-driven world, sound is a surprisingly overlooked yet potent branding read more
MUMBAI: BandLab, the world’s largest social music creation platform, today announced a major expread more
MUMBAI: In a candid conversation with Radioandmusic, Akhila Shankar (Head, TuneCore South Asia) read more
MUMBAI: As Apple Music marks its 10th anniversary since launching on June 30, 2015, the US tech read more
Gen Z and millennials from six metro cities highlight the most relevant moments when music...read more
MUMBAI: Collective Media Network - a part of Collective Artists Network - India’s leading new media company, today announced the launch of Trilok, a...read more
MUMBAI: Jio Studios and B62 Studios dropped the electrifying first look of Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar (Uri: The Surgical Strike) with...read more
MUMBAI: Acclaimed artist, composer, and music entrepreneur Dhaval Kothari unveils his much-awaited single Saaje Saaje — a poetic and sonic...read more
MUMBAI: With half the year already having passed by, Indian listeners have grown to groove massively on local rap, as a genre itself. From artists...read more
MUMBAI: On World Malala Day, we celebrate not just Malala Yousafzai’s extraordinary journey but also the powerful ecosystem of stories, voices and...read more