Dhaval Kothari unveils 'Saaje Saaje'- a groundbreaking folk-pop fusion that redefines Gujarati Music

MUMBAI: Acclaimed artist, composer, and music entrepreneur Dhaval Kothari unveils his much-awaited single Saaje Saaje — a poetic and sonic breakthrough for independent music.

Rooted in folk tradition yet layered with bold, contemporary textures, Saaje Saaje marks a pivotal moment for regional music in India. The track transcends the conventional love song, exploring themes of devotion, longing, and inner harmony. Kothari’s minimalist yet powerful composition blends Indian classical influences with modern sonic elements, creating a sound that is both innovative and emotionally resonant.

With Saaje Saaje, Dhaval Kothari once again affirms his position as a pioneering voice in India’s evolving indie music landscape.

Artist Quote :

“Saje Saje is unlike anything I’ve done before. It’s my way of bringing Gujarati language and roots to the now — emotionally raw, musically free, and spiritually rooted. I wanted the sound to feel like a breath from the past, but also a glimpse of what’s possible in the future of Gujarati music which I want to bring to the Global stage!

Saaje Saaje marks a new chapter for Dhaval Kothari as he pioneers a fresh sonic space—blending Gujarati culture with R&B and indie-pop influences. Written in a lyrical fusion of Gujarati and Hindi, the song captures the essence of a love that is both sacred and all-consuming. It paints a vivid picture of a heart adorned with the presence of a beloved—where every breath, every heartbeat echoes their name. It’s a poetic meditation on devotion, intimacy, and the quiet power of longing. Composed by Dhaval and music video produced by Pencil and Frames, the music is crafted by Bharath Rajeevan, known for the charting track “Finding Her", which continues to trend on Spotify.

The song concludes with a nostalgic touch—“Va Vaya Ne Vadar,” a traditional Gujarati monsoon folk song—rooting the modern sound in timeless tradition. The video, directed with cinematic warmth, was shot in Kumbharwada—a 400-year-old Gujarati community in Dharavi—and the iconic Dhobi Ghat, adding authenticity to the narrative.This is also the first time Dhaval introduces a Gujarati R&B/Pop indie persona, styled and conceptualized by Umesh Vashisht, bringing together traditional identity with contemporary aesthetics.With Saaje Saaje, Dhaval isn’t just releasing a song—he’s crafting a cultural moment.

About the artist: With a polyglot and multi-genre profile, Dhaval’s repertoire includes acclaimed recreations and original renditions across Indian Classical, Indie, pop, and regional folk. Through his musical series #Folktales, he has reimagined traditional songs from across India, amassing over 10 million+ views on YouTube with standout performances like Kon Halave Limdi, Kaho Poonam Na, and the Kesariya Mashup. His music pays tribute to India’s rich musical heritage while embracing modern sensibilities.

Having trained under revered classical maestros including Shri Gautam Kale — disciple of Pt. Jasraj and Pt. Ajay Pohankar — Dhaval embodies a deep-rooted understanding of Indian music traditions. But his vision goes far beyond performance.

With a Master’s degree in Music Business from Berklee College of Music (Valencia, Spain), Dhaval bridges the worlds of artistry and industry. He has collaborated with flamenco musicians and toured an Indian-Flamenco fusion concert across Europe, before returning to India to join Spotify India’s Artist & Label Partnerships team — working closely with multilingual independent artists across the country.

Currently, Dhaval runs his own music marketing agency, All By Play, now in its third year with a team of 35 people, the agency supports in marketing for the major labels to independent artists, brands, and tours and festivals.With Saaje Saaje, Dhaval begins a fresh chapter — with plans to release 8 more songs this year in collaboration with diverse artists across languages and genres. This song sets the tone for what’s next: a sound that is both personal and powerful, rooted in tradition but bold in experimentation.