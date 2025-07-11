Collective Media Network unveils India’s first AI spiritual Rock Band

MUMBAI: Collective Media Network - a part of Collective Artists Network - India’s leading new media company, today announced the launch of Trilok, a first-of-its-kind AI band that blends spiritual tradition with the contemporary rhythm of rock. Drawing inspiration from Indian spiritual roots - chants, mantras, and motifs - Trilokreimagines them in a high-voltage, emotion-fuelled format, delivering raw, immersive soundscapes powered entirely by artificial intelligence.

“Trilok is what happens when you let technology channel something deeper and express it through a traditional rock lens. It’s India’s sonic past reassembled for a future audience.” said Vijay Subramaniam, Founder & Group CEO of Collective Artists Network. “This is a deeply personal project, it takes me back to my college band days. I just hope it hits listeners with the same kind of meaning and memory.” he added.

Trilok was developed in-house by Collective’s AI innovation lab, known for earlier virtual personalities like Kavya Mehraand Radhika Subramaniam, but marks a distinct departure in scale and ambition. While music experiments often focus on background ambience or mimicry, Trilok is unapologetically performative, designed to be playlisted, memed, debated, and experienced with multi-format storytelling.

From the band's vocals and lyrics to its visual identity and performance aesthetic, there is human ingenuity powered by AI. The band’s tracks are infused with references to Indian spiritual themes, but stripped of sanctimony, and loaded with modern musical grit.

The launch includes the band’s debut single, Achyutam Keshavam. The track is out now across YouTube, Instagram and all major streaming platforms, accompanied by a series of stylized visual teasers introducing the band’s AI personas.

"Trilok wasn’t just created to drop music - it was built to spark discovery, community, and conversation across platforms," said Sudeep Lahiri, Head of Channels and Distribution at Collective Media Network. "We approached this band like we would a pop-culture property that has character arcs, immersive content, and a strong distribution engine behind it. Every track, visual, and post is part of a larger universe we’re shaping. We see Trilok not just as a band, but as a format that lives across music, story, and fandom."

We’re not pretending Trilok isn’t AI - that’s the point. The bandmates are fully digital characters, each with their own identity, personality, and journey," Vijay added. "We’re building something that goes far beyond music, this is a new genre, a new storytelling format. I’ve always believed technology is a friend and not a foe and it should fuel creativity.”

With Trilok, Collective is doubling down on its vision to reflect and shape pop culture by experimenting boldly with format, attention, and narrative.

Follow @TrilokIndiaOfficial on YouTube and Instagram.

