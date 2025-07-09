RadioandMusic
News |  09 Jul 2025 16:52 |  By RnMTeam

From 'Yimmy Yimmy' to 'Dum Dum': Undisputed queen of hit music Jacqueliene Fernandez's playlist of blockbuster tracks that keep the beat alive

MUMBAI: When it comes to commanding the screen with magnetic charm and unmatched rhythm, Jacqueliene Fernandez stands in a league of her own. Whether she’s lighting up a dance number with unmissable moves or delivering a fashion-forward music video, her track record of back-to-back viral hits speaks volumes.From iconic collaborations to breakout international features, Jacqueliene’s musical journey is a celebration of versatility, visual brilliance, and unshakable star power. It’s no surprise she’s hailed as the Undisputed Queen of Hit Music, with every song becoming a moment, a trend, and a memory for millions.

Here’s a look at some of her most talked-about and replayed tracks that continue to dominate pop culture conversations:

1.Yimmy Yimmy

A mega-hit from 2024, this cross-cultural song featuring Shreya Ghoshal and Tayc soared on global charts. Jacqueliene stunned with her bold fashion, smooth transitions, and trendsetting moves

2. Jumme Ki Raat

A blockbuster from Kick, this high-voltage track with Salman Khan became a party classic. Her iconic dance step and vibrant screen energy left a lasting impact.

3. Ek Do Teen

Reviving a classic is no easy task, but Jacqueliene turned heads with her edgy take on this iconic song. The bold visuals and stylized dance moves gave the track a whole new flair.

4. Genda Phool

Fusing folk elements with contemporary rap, Jacqueliene added richness and sensuality in her traditional look, bringing the song massive mainstream appeal.

5. Beat Pe Booty

Her quirky sync with Tiger Shroff in A Flying Jatt made this number both fun and funky. With unconventional choreography, it quickly caught on as a dance challenge across platforms.

6. Jadoo Ki Jhappi

This vibrant track from Ramaiya Vastavaiya was pure joy on screen. Jacqueliene infused playful expressions with effortless energy, making it one of her early standouts.

7.Money Money

Her chart-scorcher from Raid 2 with Yo Yo Honey Singh brings an explosive mix of beats, luxury, and high-octane choreography. Jacqueliene dazzles in every frame — stylish, fiery, and in full command.

8. Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan

This peppy number became an instant obsession. Jacqueliene’s fun, girlish charm paired with the song’s catchy rhythm turned it into an all-time favorite.

9. Paani Paani

Jacqueliene’s look in this song was iconic — dripping in Rajasthani glam with a contemporary edge. Her chemistry with Badshah and sultry presence elevated the track’s viral status.

10. Mud Mud Ke

Partnered with Italian actor Michele Morrone, this slick music video was an international crossover success. Jacqueliene exuded elegance, mystery, and global star appeal.

11. Tik Tik

A unique sonic blend of Indian and international vibes, this track with Dystinct and Vishal Mishra showed off Jacqueliene’s chameleon-like adaptability — both in styling and performance.

12. Dum Dum

The current internet obsession, Dum Dum is a fiery dance anthem that puts Jacqueliene’s power-packed presence front and center. With every beat, she elevates the mood and dominates the screen, once again proving why no one does it quite like her.

From club bangers to culture-crossing collabs, Jacqueliene Fernandez continues to set benchmarks with every beat she grooves to. Her songs are more than just music videos — they’re moments that shape trends, define celebrations, and reaffirm her position as the one who truly owns the music space.

