News |  09 Jul 2025 16:22 |  By RnMTeam

URDEBUT expands to Canada, championing South Asian emerging artists on a global stage

MUMBAI: After a breakout debut year in India, URDEBUT — the first platform globally dedicated exclusively to launching debutant artists — has officially announced its expansion into Canada working together with Warner Music Canada. With this move, URDEBUT aims to amplify its mission of discovering and nurturing emerging musical talent, especially from the growing South Asian diaspora.

Backed by renowned Indian entrepreneurs and co-founders, Nikhil Dwivedi, Mayuri Gupta and Ankush Dharmani of EYP Creations, URDEBUT has quickly carved out a distinctive space in the Indian music landscape. Now, by establishing operations in Canada, it becomes the first platform in the country solely focused on debutant talent, with a strong commitment to elevating South Asian-Canadian voices in music.

“There’s an undeniable wave of South Asian creativity coming out of Canada, from Toronto to Vancouver and we believe it’s time to build a launchpad for that talent,” said Nikhil Dwivedi, Founder of URDEBUT and CEO of EYP Creations Canada.
“URDEBUT is not just a platform, it’s a movement - one that gives undiscovered voices the tools, guidance, and stage they deserve.”

As part of its Canadian debut, URDEBUT announced the signing of its first local artist, Gurpreet Marwah, marking the beginning of a long-term commitment to talent in the region. The announcement was made at a launch event in Toronto attended by prominent music executives, creators, and members of the Canadian and South Asian music communities.

“Canada is home to some of the most passionate and genre-defying new talent,” said Kristen Burke, President of Warner Music Canada. “The arrival of URDEBUT brings an important infrastructure that will help bridge the gap between grassroots musicians and global stages.”

