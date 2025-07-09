Union Minister Shri Piyush Goyal applauds Ameya Dabli's Cultural Tour 'Krishnaa- Music, Bliss & Beyond’ for reconnecting youth with Indian heritage

MUMBAI: At a time when the world is rediscovering the richness of Indian heritage, acclaimed singer and cultural evangelist Ameya Dabli is leading a powerful movement with his nationwide concert tour ‘Krishnaa – Music, Bliss & Beyond’. The initiative recently received high praise from Union Minister of Commerce & Industry and Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha – North Mumbai), Shri Piyush Goyal, for its efforts to bridge the gap between generations and foster unity through music.

Recognizing the musical journey’s profound impact, Shri Piyush Goyal shared:

“The initiative of spreading Indian cultural heritage globally through the musical, ‘Krishnaa – Music, Bliss & Beyond’, is commendable, Ameya. At a time when there is an urgent need for the youth of our country to connect with our timeless traditions, your efforts will play a crucial role in driving this change. Initiatives like these become powerful mediums to rekindle pride in our civilizational legacy and inspire our future generations. Also, the fact that you are connecting civilians with members of the Indian Armed Forces and contributing to nation building through your concerts, is particularly noteworthy. I congratulate you on conceptualizing and leading this impactful 11-city tour across India and wish the initiative a grand success.”

Krishnaa – Music, Bliss & Beyond is more than just a concert—it’s a transformative experience that draws from the wisdom and life of Lord Krishna. Through immersive storytelling, devotional music, and soulful reflection, Ameya Dabli aims to reignite a connection with India’s spiritual roots while promoting unity and emotional well-being.

Moved by the recognition, Ameya reflected on his journey:

“When I left my corporate career 15 years ago, I was clear in my heart—I wanted to serve my country, and music was a powerful tool I had. That’s how this journey began. Today, when dignitaries like Cabinet Minister Shri Piyush Ji acknowledge our contribution, it feels like a dream my team and I once saw is now unfolding into reality. Krishnaa – Music, Bliss & Beyond is an extension of that dream—a humble attempt to bring civilians and our brave armed forces together under one roof, united by the power of music. I hope more people join us as we reach their city in the coming weeks.”

The tour is currently spanning 11 major cities across India, including Indore, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Surat, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, and Delhi, reaching thousands of hearts through its unique blend of bhakti and musical mastery.

