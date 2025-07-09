RadioandMusic
News |  09 Jul 2025 16:16 |  By RnMTeam

Space Metal Opera Aedan Sky unveils 'Beyond The Vortex Of Time' from debut album 'The Universal Real'

MUMBAI: Rockshots Records is proud to unveil “The Universal Realm”, the debut full-length by France's AEDAN SKY – a visionary space metal opera crafted by Sebastien Chabot, known for his work as singer/guitarist of GALDERIA and bassist in KINGCROWN.

Echoing the golden age of European power metal, “The Universal Realm” is a conceptual journey that blends speed, melody, and spiritual narrative into ten chapters of awakening. Drawing inspiration from science fiction and esoteric philosophy, the album tells the story of SKY and AEDAN as they traverse space, time, and consciousness on a mission to ignite humanity’s inner light.

Three lead vocalists interpret the story’s characters, creating a theatrical and emotionally charged vocal experience:

  . Sebastien Chabot as SKY

  .  Bob Saliba (Kingcrown, ex-Galderia) as AEDAN

  .  Thomas Schmitt (Galderia) as SKY’s Soul

Musically, the album delivers an intense and uplifting melodic power metal ride: fast riffing, massive choirs, anthemic choruses, and cinematic soundscapes.

The first single to be released from “The Universal Realm” is titled “Beyond The Vortex Of Time”, and it serves as the perfect introduction to AEDAN SKY’s interstellar universe, a sweeping space opera built on the foundations of classic power metal. With high-speed riffs, majestic choirs, and soaring vocals, “Beyond The Vortex Of Time” delivers a powerful experience for fans of early Helloween, Gamma Ray, and Avantasia.

“Beyond The Vortex Of Time” captures the moment when the main character, SKY, is pulled through a vortex of light, transcending time and space and awakening to a new cosmic consciousness. It’s a dynamic and uplifting track, driven by speed, melody, and anthemic intensity.

LISTEN: http://lnk.to/oiwRDo

VIDEO: https://youtu.be/hDtkO_d8xJQ

The full album “The Universal Realm” is a concept work mixed and mastered by Simone Mularoni (Domination Studio), Artwork by Felipe Machado Franco.

“The Universal Realm” will be released on September 12th, 2025, and will be available on all digital platforms and in a CD Digipak. Pre-orders are now open at the following link

Album pre-order: https://rockshots.eu/products/aedan-sky-the-universal-realm-cd

FFO: early Helloween (“Walls of Jericho”, “Keeper of the Seven Keys”), late 90s Gamma Ray (“Land of the Free”, “Power Plant”), Avantasia’s “Metal Opera” era.

Track Listing:

1. Opening
2. Call of the Universe
3. A Kingdom to the Stars
4. Gate of Skies
5. Beyond the Vortex of Time
6. From the Ashes to the Light
7. Land of Paradise
8. Interlude
9. Illumination
10. The Universal Realm

Aedan Sky Line Up:

Vocal Cast / Characters
Sebastien Chabot: Lead Vocals as SKY
Bob Saliba: Lead Vocals as AEDAN
Thomas Schmitt: Lead Vocals as SKY's Soul Musicians
Sébastien Chabot: Lead & Rhythm Guitars, Bass Guitar, Keyboards
Thomas Schmitt: Lead Guitar on track 4
Bob Saliba: Lead Guitar on track 9
Julien Digne: Piano on tracks 4 & 10
S.D.: Drums

