Space Metal Opera Aedan Sky unveils 'Beyond The Vortex Of Time' from debut album 'The Universal Real'

MUMBAI: Rockshots Records is proud to unveil “The Universal Realm”, the debut full-length by France's AEDAN SKY – a visionary space metal opera crafted by Sebastien Chabot, known for his work as singer/guitarist of GALDERIA and bassist in KINGCROWN.
Echoing the golden age of European power metal, “The Universal Realm” is a conceptual journey that blends speed, melody, and spiritual narrative into ten chapters of awakening. Drawing inspiration from science fiction and esoteric philosophy, the album tells the story of SKY and AEDAN as they traverse space, time, and consciousness on a mission to ignite humanity’s inner light.
Three lead vocalists interpret the story’s characters, creating a theatrical and emotionally charged vocal experience:
. Sebastien Chabot as SKY
. Bob Saliba (Kingcrown, ex-Galderia) as AEDAN
. Thomas Schmitt (Galderia) as SKY’s Soul
Musically, the album delivers an intense and uplifting melodic power metal ride: fast riffing, massive choirs, anthemic choruses, and cinematic soundscapes.
The first single to be released from “The Universal Realm” is titled “Beyond The Vortex Of Time”, and it serves as the perfect introduction to AEDAN SKY’s interstellar universe, a sweeping space opera built on the foundations of classic power metal. With high-speed riffs, majestic choirs, and soaring vocals, “Beyond The Vortex Of Time” delivers a powerful experience for fans of early Helloween, Gamma Ray, and Avantasia.
“Beyond The Vortex Of Time” captures the moment when the main character, SKY, is pulled through a vortex of light, transcending time and space and awakening to a new cosmic consciousness. It’s a dynamic and uplifting track, driven by speed, melody, and anthemic intensity.
LISTEN: http://lnk.to/oiwRDo
VIDEO: https://youtu.be/hDtkO_d8xJQ
The full album “The Universal Realm” is a concept work mixed and mastered by Simone Mularoni (Domination Studio), Artwork by Felipe Machado Franco.
“The Universal Realm” will be released on September 12th, 2025, and will be available on all digital platforms and in a CD Digipak. Pre-orders are now open at the following link
Album pre-order: https://rockshots.eu/products/aedan-sky-the-universal-realm-cd
FFO: early Helloween (“Walls of Jericho”, “Keeper of the Seven Keys”), late 90s Gamma Ray (“Land of the Free”, “Power Plant”), Avantasia’s “Metal Opera” era.
Track Listing:
1. Opening
2. Call of the Universe
3. A Kingdom to the Stars
4. Gate of Skies
5. Beyond the Vortex of Time
6. From the Ashes to the Light
7. Land of Paradise
8. Interlude
9. Illumination
10. The Universal Realm
Aedan Sky Line Up:
Vocal Cast / Characters
Sebastien Chabot: Lead Vocals as SKY
Bob Saliba: Lead Vocals as AEDAN
Thomas Schmitt: Lead Vocals as SKY's Soul Musicians
Sébastien Chabot: Lead & Rhythm Guitars, Bass Guitar, Keyboards
Thomas Schmitt: Lead Guitar on track 4
Bob Saliba: Lead Guitar on track 9
Julien Digne: Piano on tracks 4 & 10
S.D.: Drums
MUMBAI: In today's content-driven world, sound is a surprisingly overlooked yet potent branding read more
MUMBAI: BandLab, the world’s largest social music creation platform, today announced a major expread more
MUMBAI: In a candid conversation with Radioandmusic, Akhila Shankar (Head, TuneCore South Asia) read more
MUMBAI: As Apple Music marks its 10th anniversary since launching on June 30, 2015, the US tech read more
Gen Z and millennials from six metro cities highlight the most relevant moments when music...read more
MUMBAI: Known for his genre-fluid musicality and poetic sensibilities, Indian Singer-Songwriter Ritvik Virmani released his latest English single '...read more
MUMBAI: This high-energy event, produced and promoted by TribeVibe Entertainment, a BookMyShow enterprise, and brought to you by the _House of...read more
MUMBAI: Priyanka Khimani - one of the most influential legal voices in entertainment - has joined Songpact’s mission to reshape how artists navigate...read more
MUMBAI: Marking a major achievement, Hoopr, India's first music licensing platform, has earned the trust of over 150 leading brands. From FMCG...read more
MUMBAI: At a time when the world is rediscovering the richness of Indian heritage, acclaimed singer and cultural evangelist Ameya Dabli is leading a...read more