News |  09 Jul 2025 13:54 |  By RnMTeam

Sahiba by pop sensation Aditya Rikhari, backed by T-Series, is topping charts in India and across the globe!

MUMBAI: Presented by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, Aditya Rikhari's Sahiba has climbed to the #1 position on India’s top music charts, even surpassing global sensations like Ed Sheeran’s Sapphire. The track also made the highest new entry globally and is listed on the Global Viral Charts at #24. The song saw a remarkable spike of 200K+ streams in just 6 days, further proving its rising influence beyond borders.

With its haunting melody and raw emotion, Sahiba has struck a chord with millions - a modern-day phenomenon that listeners have made their own.

Reacting to the achievement, Aditya Rikhari said “I don’t think I’ll ever find the right words to describe what this means to me. Sahiba came from a very personal space, and to see it find a place in your hearts… it’s overwhelming in the best way. Thank you to everyone who listened, shared it with someone they love, or just let it sit with them. I’m so, so grateful. And a special thanks to T-Series and my team, for trusting the process.”

This moment also reflects how Indian indie music is reaching global ears. With Sahiba, Aditya Rikhari and T-Series are showing the world the power of homegrown sound.

