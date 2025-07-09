Kailash Kher celebrates birthday by lighting the path for emerging artists at 'Nayii Udaan'- a musical homage to mentorship and talent

MUMBAI: In a heartfelt celebration of music, mentorship, and purpose, Padma Shri Kailash Kher marked his birthday by hosting the 9th edition of Nayii Udaan—a one-of-a-kind musical initiative that has grown into a beacon for rising talent across India. Held at St. Andrew’s Auditorium, Bandra West, the evening was a soul-stirring celebration that transcended the format of a traditional concert and became a living tribute to the timeless Indian ethos of Guru-Shishya Parampara.

The evening saw the presence of Anup Jalota, Gayatri Asokan, Devangana Chauhan, Ameet satam, Sakil Mohmmad & Many More.

Unlike conventional birthday bashes, Kailash Kher once again turned the spotlight away from himself and toward the emerging voices of India’s musical future. Nayii Udaan, an initiative close to his heart, serves as a platform that not only discovers but uplifts and mentors fresh talent, echoing Kailash Kher's own journey from obscurity to acclaim.

The 2025 edition was especially poignant, built on the emotionally rich theme of Guru-Shishya Parampara, celebrating the eternal thread of learning passed down through generations. Former mentees of Kailash Kher, who are now respected artists in their own right, returned to the stage—not just to perform, but to mentor the next wave of talent, continuing a beautiful legacy of learning and giving back.

This year’s mentor artists—Amit Gupta, Priyani Vani Pandit, Abhas Joshi, Hriday Gattani, and Purusharth Jain—each brought their unique musical journeys and mentorship energy to the stage. They were paired with 10 exceptional singers, selected from over 200 nationwide submissions, received through a first-of-its-kind digital talent hunt conducted on social media by the Nayii Udaan team. The selected voices came from diverse corners of India, each with a powerful story and untapped potential.

In a celebration of real-time collaboration, these duos took to the stage, not as teacher and student, but as equals united by rhythm, ragas, and shared purpose—transforming the event into a sonic tapestry of gratitude, growth, and grace.

For the very first time, Nayii Udaan 2025 opened its doors to the public. Music lovers from across Mumbai and beyond were able to book seats via BookMyShow, creating a packed house of enthusiastic fans, families, and music connoisseurs. The auditorium reverberated with not just melodies, but the emotion of stories being told and talents being born.

Nayii Udaan 2025 was presented by Padma Shri Kailash Kher and Kailasa Entertainment, in association with Kailasa Records, KKALA (Kailash Kher Academy for Learning Art), and the Kailash Kher Foundation. The event was proudly supported by Amar Ujala as the Print Partner, Radio City as Radio Partner, AD Media OOH as Transit Media Partner, Shree Gangour Foods as Food & Hospitality Partner, and Damroo as Streaming Partner.

As the lights dimmed and the last note faded, one thing remained—Nayii Udaan is a movement. A diya lit with purpose. A gift passed forward. A commitment from one of India’s most beloved musical icons to the next generation of voices—urging them to rise, sing, and soar.