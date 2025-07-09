Hoopr hits major milestone with 150 plus clients, pioneering ethical music licensing across India

MUMBAI: Marking a major achievement, Hoopr, India's first music licensing platform, has earned the trust of over 150 leading brands. From FMCG giants to leading E-commerce players, spanning Retail, Personal Care, Entertainment, Tech, BFSI, Sports, Media, and D2C, companies are increasingly turning to Hoopr for their music licensing and sonic branding requirements.

Partnering with an impressive roster of industry heavyweights, Hoopr is now trusted by names like Myntra, Meesho, Amazon, Marico, Flipkart, Ultratech Cement, Himalaya, ITC Bingo! Tedhe Medhe, Country Delight, Pocket FM, Cadbury, Sunsilk, and numerous other prominent brands. Hoopr is enabling brands across sectors to license music efficiently and compliantly for their content and campaigns. With demand accelerating, the company now aims to onboard 1,500 brands by the end of this financial year.

Over the last two years, increased enforcement against unlawful music usage—ranging from content takedowns to legal notices—has led to a sharp rise in the demand for quick and easy music licensing solutions. At the heart of this offering lies Hoopr Smash—India’s first fully-automated, self-serve music licensing marketplace—providing seamless access to over 18,500 tracks, including Bollywood, regional, and indie music from top labels such as YRF Music, Saga Music, Merchant Records, and Amara Muzik, to name a few. Hoopr Smash productizes music licensing at scale—making it affordable and accessible, not just for large enterprises, but also for mid-tail and long-tail brands, including emerging advertisers and content creators. In a key industry-first move, Hoopr has partnered with the Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS), opening up new revenue opportunities for music owners, publishers, and creators by enabling the legal use of their music in brand campaigns.

India's booming content landscape, which is growing at a CAGR 22-25%, continues to suffer from a staggering lack of copyright oversight. Each month, over a million units of branded content are produced by more than 80,000 brands and 550,000 creators. Shockingly, 87% of this content infringes music copyrights, leading to a colossal Rs. 8,000–10,000 crore annual loss for the Indian music industry and almost Rs. 900 crore in unpaid royalties to artists and music owners.

Hoopr's tech-first methodology empowers it to solve this critical industry issue from two angles: delivering effortless, transparent licensing solutions for brands and businesses, and establishing a fair and equitable revenue model for artists and music owners.

According to Gaurav Dagaonkar, co-founder & CEO of Hoopr, "Our aim with Hoopr is razorsharp - to develop a fair and transparent ecosystem for music licensing in India. Being able to work with over 150 B2B clients has given us a clear indication that we are part of the growing movement where brands now recognize the importance of using music that is legally compliant. Hoopr is at the forefront of building a parallel revenue stream for the Indian Music Industry to the tune of Rs. 3,600 crore. Our mid-term target is to contribute an additional Rs. 1,000 crore in royalty-led revenues for artists and labels, through micro-sync licensing on our platform, by FY’30.”

Meghna Mittal, co-founder & CRO of Hoopr, stated, “We’re excited to have reached this milestone, but our vision goes far beyond these numbers. As more brands begin to recognize the importance of music licensing, it’s crucial to address the long-standing issue of artists going unpaid. Hoopr’s tech-first approach simplifies this process—powered by real-time reporting and built-in compliance—to offer fast, transparent, and reliable music licensing solutions. With Hoopr Brand Solutions and our proprietary AMP framework, we empower brands to create impactful, culturally relevant campaigns while ensuring fair compensation for artists. This achievement strengthens our commitment to supporting India’s evolving music and brand landscape.”