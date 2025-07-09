Baelist, podcasts, beats and behind-the-scenes: Amazon Music's Prime Day drop is here!

MUMBAI: From multilingual love songs to exclusive podcasts, this year’s lineup is designed to bring fans closer to the music and creators they love.

This Prime Day, Amazon Music India, one of India’s leading music streaming platforms, is set to elevate the listener experience with an exciting lineup of specially curated playlists, exclusive artist video content, and early-access podcasts, all available first and only on the Amazon Music app.

Amazon Music is set to enthrall music lovers with Prime Day special, baelist, a specially curated flagship playlist that celebrates love and positivity. Designed to resonate with listeners across the country, baelist is a multilingual collection featuring the latest and most popular love songs in Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu. It reflects India’s rich and diverse musical landscape through a thoughtfully crafted blend of chart-topping singles, beloved film tracks, and a wide range of Indian pop and indie favorites. To further amplify the launch, Amazon Music has joined hands with celebrated Indian artists like Guru Randhawa and Akshath Acharya for its exclusive video IP Artist Diaries, offering fans a deeper, more personal connection with their favourite artists through intimate glimpses into their creative journeys. Additionally, to promote baelist, Amazon Music partnered with Sai Abhyankkar to offer a sneak peek of his new song, “Vizhi Veekura” , at an exclusive fan listening party in Chennai.

As a part of this year’s Prime Day offerings, Amazon Music India is also set to release 2025 So Far , a special mid-year wrap-up playlist that highlights the most impactful tracks of the year. Featuring songs across 8+ Indian languages and 3 different genres, the playlist captures the artists and music that have resonated with listeners across the country during the first half of 2025.

For listeners who enjoy in-depth conversations, storytelling, and sharp-witted commentary, Amazon Music is offering early access to The Internet Said So , an exciting podcast tailored for new-age audiences. Available exclusively on the Amazon Music app a full week before any other platform, the weekly show drops new episodes every Tuesday, featuring hosts Aadar Malik, Neville Shah, Kautuk Srivastava, and Varun Thakur as they explore a wide range of topics from laugh-out-loud moments to thought-provoking conversations. Prime members will also enjoy early access to the fan-favorite podcast Cyrus Says , available only on Amazon Music before its wider release.

Commenting on the excitement around Prime Day 2025 & Music, Country Head, Amazon Music India, Rishabh Gupta said, “At Amazon Music, our aim is to create meaningful moments that help listeners discover new music and build deeper, lasting connections with artists and creators. Keeping this in mind, we hosted an exclusive fan event for Sai Abhyankkar , one of India’s budding young artists in the Tamil music landscape, in Chennai last week to launch his new song ‘Vizhi Veekura’, which is part of Amazon Music’s ‘baelist’ launch for Prime Day. We also roped in star performer Jonita Gandhi for the recently concluded Prime Day event celebrations in New Delhi. We are extremely delighted to bring forth these curated playlists, exclusive artist partnerships, and fan-favorite podcasts this Prime Day, especially for our music customers and community.”

Talking about his collaboration with Amazon Music for baelist, singer-songwriter Guru Randhawa said, “It was a memorable experience to work with the Amazon Music team for the specially curated baelist playlist. Amazon Music as a streaming service enables artists such as myself to reach a wider audience across India and beyond. I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to be a part of these playlists, which delivers love to music listeners across different age groups.”

Reflecting on the collaboration with Amazon Music, singer-songwriter Akhshath said, “Working with Amazon Music India has been a lot of fun. The folks over there are great, and the collaboration has felt very artist-first, and I’m a fan of a lot of the artists that are on the baelist, so I’m really glad to be featured on it.”

Expressing his thoughts on the collaboration with Amazon Music this year, Tamil singer and composer Sai Abhyankar said, “Being part of the baelist with Amazon Music India for Prime Day is truly special. It’s a playlist that celebrates love, joy, and good energy, and it’s beautiful to see that expressed across so many Indian languages. I’m really grateful to Amazon Music for creating a space where artists from all corners of the country can be heard, discovered, and celebrated, both in India and beyond.”

Tune in to the Amazon Music app to experience the all-new baelist, your favorite podcasts before anyone else, and discover music that celebrates India’s music landscape.

baelist: https://music.amazon.com/playlists/B0F8B8CPGR