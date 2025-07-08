Why every modern Indian bride owes her entry song to Jasleen Royal

MUMBAI: There’s a moment in every big, fat Indian wedding that’s etched in emotion - the bridal entry. A hush falls over the crowd, cameras roll, and all eyes turn to the bride as she walks toward a new chapter. And more often than not, the voice echoing through the speakers is unmistakably Jasleen Royal's. She Made Half of India Cry at Their Weddings — and Still Does.
From intimate to grand destination weddings, the Indian singer and composer Jasleen Royal has practically become the sound of modern Indian matrimony. It all started with one hauntingly beautiful track — "Din Shagna Da." When Anushka Sharma chose it for her bridal entry at her now-iconic Tuscan wedding to Virat Kohli, the world took notice. Soft, soulful, and steeped in emotion, Jasleen’s rendition hit a nerve — and instantly became the gold standard for bridal entry songs. Brides weren’t just walking down aisles anymore; they were walking through dreams, drenched in feelings.
Then came “Ranjha.” Originally part of Shershaah, the heartbreak anthem took on a whole new meaning when Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani — the film’s stars and now real-life couple — used a special version of it at their own wedding in Jaisalmer. The moment Kiara walked in, the slow, stripped-back version of “Ranjha” playing in the background, instantly became the stuff of wedding legend. Every note she sings feels personal, as though it was written for the bride’s own story.
What makes her sound so bridal-ready? Jasleen has the rare ability to blend indie soul with traditional emotions. Her voice doesn’t demand attention; it holds it gently, cradling the moment with sentiment. So today, on her birthday, here’s a tribute to the woman behind a million teary bridal entries.
