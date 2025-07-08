Visva Records India unveils 'Outstation'- India's newest teen boy band

MUMBAI: Visva Records India – the imprint label of international award winning songwriter and music producer Savan Kotecha - in partnership with Republic Records and Universal Music India, today announced the launch of "OutStation," a new teen boy-band, compromising of five boys, selected from all over the country, and targeted to a young India.

The five -member group - between the ages of 17 to 22 - were selected through an intensive nationwide talent search that saw thousands of hopefuls lining up for a chance to be part of the band, which was then followed by a month-long training bootcamp in Goa with twelve shortlisted candidates. The final five were then selected from this batch and are now ready to take on audiences with their music, and their inherently distinct personalities and charm.

OutStation brings together five exceptional young talents from across India's vast geography. They are

1. Bhuvan Shetty, 22, from Udupi

2. Hemang Singh, 20, from Prayagraj

3. Mashaal Shaikh, 21, from Goa

4. Kurien Sebastian, 20, a Malayali boy raised in Delhi

5. Shayan Pattem, 17, an army kid from Hyderabad

GLOBAL HITMAKER AT THE HELM

The project is spearheaded by Savan Kotecha — 17-time Grammy nominee, Oscar & Golden Globe nominee, and the recipient of multiple Billboard Music Awards, BMI Awards, and ASCAP Awards whose recent work includes Ed Sheeran's chart-topping hit "Sapphire." Kotecha brings unparalleled expertise in developing and writing for some of the most successful acts in the world, notably among them One Direction, The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, and more.

“India has always been home to extraordinary talent, but we haven’t yet seen a youthful pop group that truly captures the charisma and diversity of the country,” said Kotecha. “With OutStation, we’re changing that. These five incredible young men embody not just talent, but the heart, hustle, and hope of modern India. This group was created for India’s thriving youth, and we were intentional about finding voices beyond the usual metro cities. Our development process gave us the time to discover, shape, and support them into the artists that will make the country proud,” concluded Kotecha.

OutStation marks a bold new initiative for Visva Records. The label currently holds seven spots in the top twenty five on the Spotify Global Charts with its work on the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack. Kotecha has also seen immense success recently in the India market, being a lead songwriter on “Sapphire” by Ed Sheeran & Arijit Singh, a track that recently hit number one on Spotify’s India Charts.

Visva Records India is focusing on building talent at an early stage and creating teen focused pop music that will capture the aspirations and sensibilities of a young India.