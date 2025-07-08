RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  08 Jul 2025 18:08 |  By RnMTeam

Songpact appoints Priyanka Khimani Co-Founder to Lead Global Expansion and Partnerships

MUMBAI: Priyanka Khimani - one of the most influential legal voices in entertainment - has joined Songpact’s mission to reshape how artists navigate music contracts. As Co-Founder and Strategic Advisor, Priyanka will lead Songpact’s global expansion strategy and partnerships. A force in the entertainment law landscape, Priyanka is known for her work advancing artists’ rights and advocating for equitable, well-rounded frameworks in music, film, and television.

At Songpact, Khimani will drive the platform’s expansion into new markets while fine-tuning it to meet the local needs of creators worldwide. With the music industry evolving faster than ever, this strategic addition underscores Songpact’s commitment to staying ahead of the curve - offering creators and businesses agile and future-ready contract solutions.

“This is not just about creating a digital platform for contracts,” said Khimani. “It’s about reimagining a smarter, more intuitive business affairs infrastructure for artists, music businesses and rights holders. I’ve always been passionate about offering the music industry support that’s more accessible and intelligent, while also being quick and affordable. That’s exactly what Songpact delivers.”

With her trademark clarity, Priyanka Khimani, puts it simply:

“The music industry doesn’t have a talent gap. It has an access and affordability gap. Contracts are the foundation to one of the most valuable asset classes we’re seeing in modern times. For years, I’ve worked one-on-one, navigating the complexities of contracts, rights, and negotiations. But the truth is, access shouldn’t be a privilege. It should be the norm. With Songpact, we have the chance to shift this culture at scale. It’s about building contract management tools that speak the language of creators and create a more democratic, inclusive framework for the entertainment industry. In my role as co-founder, I’m excited to bring my experience to the table, not just for a few, but for the many.”

Khimani’s efforts have earned global recognition, including spots on Billboard’s 2025 Top Music Lawyers list and the 2023 Billboard Women in Music list. She’s a board member at Songtradr and Beatdapp, and leads Women of Music India (WoMI), her non-profit foundation that powers a dynamic community of women in the Indian music ecosystem.

“The world of music contracts hasn’t kept pace with the rest of the industry - it’s still stuck in a bygone era,” said Nick Weaser, Songpact’s CEO and Co-Founder. “In 2025, we need tools that are as fast, creative, and global as the artists they serve. That’s why we’re thrilled to bring Priyanka on board. She doesn’t just understand the challenges creators face - she’s been at the forefront of solving them, one deal at a time, across borders and genres. Her ability to build trust, drive structural change, and scale solutions for rights holders is unmatched. With Priyanka as co-founder, we’re not just building better tools, we’re building a smarter, more equitable music business.”

Songpact launched in January 2025 to bring modern, collaborative contracting to the music industry. The platform enables creators and their collaborators to generate, negotiate, and sign professional-grade contracts in minutes.

Tags
Songpact Priyanka Khimani music
Related news
 | 09 Jul 2025

Sahiba by pop sensation Aditya Rikhari, backed by T-Series, is topping charts in India and across the globe!

MUMBAI: Presented by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, Aditya Rikhari's Sahiba has climbed to the #1 position on India’s top music charts, even surpassing global sensations like Ed Sheeran’s Sapphire. The track also made the highest new entry globally and is listed on the Global Viral Charts at #24.

read more
 | 08 Jul 2025

Indian singer-songwriter Ritvik Virmani releases electric new single 'Ecstasy'

MUMBAI: Known for his genre-fluid musicality and poetic sensibilities, Indian Singer-Songwriter Ritvik Virmani released his latest English single 'Ecstasy', with an electrifying music video.

read more
 | 08 Jul 2025

'McDowell’s Soda Yaari Jam' is back, kickstarting the tour on Saturday, August 2nd, 2025 in Kolkata

MUMBAI: This high-energy event, produced and promoted by TribeVibe Entertainment, a BookMyShow enterprise, and brought to you by the _House of McDowell’s Soda_, promises a night filled with unforgettable melodies and electric performances.

read more
 | 08 Jul 2025

Singer Shilpa Joshi unveils soul-stirring single 'Why Me'

MUMBAI: Acclaimed singer Shilpa Joshi returns with her most emotionally resonant single yet, “Why Me”, a heartfelt ballad that explores the raw, unspoken emotions of women navigating love, pain, and self-discovery.

read more
 | 08 Jul 2025

Visva Records India unveils 'Outstation'- India's newest teen boy band

MUMBAI: Visva Records India – the imprint label of international award winning songwriter and music producer Savan Kotecha - in partnership with Republic Records and Universal Music India, today announced the launch of "OutStation," a new teen boy-band, compromising of five boys, selected from a

read more

RnM Biz

The power of Micro-Licensing: Legal Music for every small business

MUMBAI: In today's content-driven world, sound is a surprisingly overlooked yet potent branding read more

BandLab expands licensing platform to connect artists and rights holders to AI Companies, opening the door to Legal AI music models

MUMBAI: BandLab, the world’s largest social music creation platform, today announced a major expread more

India Emerges as a powerhouse for Independent Music: TuneCore and Believe highlight regional growth, inclusivity, and artist empowerment

MUMBAI: In a candid conversation with Radioandmusic, Akhila Shankar (Head, TuneCore South Asia) read more

Apple Music turns 10: Celebrates milestone with new LA studio and game-changing features

MUMBAI: As Apple Music marks its 10th anniversary since launching on June 30, 2015, the US tech read more

Spotify study reveals when India listens to music

Gen Z and millennials from six metro cities highlight the most relevant moments when music...read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Sahiba by pop sensation Aditya Rikhari, backed by T-Series, is topping charts in India and across the globe!

MUMBAI: Presented by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, Aditya Rikhari's Sahiba has climbed to the #1 position on India’s top music charts, even surpassing...read more

2
'McDowell’s Soda Yaari Jam' is back, kickstarting the tour on Saturday, August 2nd, 2025 in Kolkata

MUMBAI: This high-energy event, produced and promoted by TribeVibe Entertainment, a BookMyShow enterprise, and brought to you by the _House of...read more

3
Visva Records India unveils 'Outstation'- India's newest teen boy band

MUMBAI: Visva Records India – the imprint label of international award winning songwriter and music producer Savan Kotecha - in partnership with...read more

4
Songpact appoints Priyanka Khimani Co-Founder to Lead Global Expansion and Partnerships

MUMBAI: Priyanka Khimani - one of the most influential legal voices in entertainment - has joined Songpact’s mission to reshape how artists navigate...read more

5
Why every modern Indian bride owes her entry song to Jasleen Royal

MUMBAI: There’s a moment in every big, fat Indian wedding that’s etched in emotion - the bridal entry. A hush falls over the crowd, cameras roll,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games