Songpact appoints Priyanka Khimani Co-Founder to Lead Global Expansion and Partnerships

MUMBAI: Priyanka Khimani - one of the most influential legal voices in entertainment - has joined Songpact’s mission to reshape how artists navigate music contracts. As Co-Founder and Strategic Advisor, Priyanka will lead Songpact’s global expansion strategy and partnerships. A force in the entertainment law landscape, Priyanka is known for her work advancing artists’ rights and advocating for equitable, well-rounded frameworks in music, film, and television.

At Songpact, Khimani will drive the platform’s expansion into new markets while fine-tuning it to meet the local needs of creators worldwide. With the music industry evolving faster than ever, this strategic addition underscores Songpact’s commitment to staying ahead of the curve - offering creators and businesses agile and future-ready contract solutions.

“This is not just about creating a digital platform for contracts,” said Khimani. “It’s about reimagining a smarter, more intuitive business affairs infrastructure for artists, music businesses and rights holders. I’ve always been passionate about offering the music industry support that’s more accessible and intelligent, while also being quick and affordable. That’s exactly what Songpact delivers.”

With her trademark clarity, Priyanka Khimani, puts it simply:

“The music industry doesn’t have a talent gap. It has an access and affordability gap. Contracts are the foundation to one of the most valuable asset classes we’re seeing in modern times. For years, I’ve worked one-on-one, navigating the complexities of contracts, rights, and negotiations. But the truth is, access shouldn’t be a privilege. It should be the norm. With Songpact, we have the chance to shift this culture at scale. It’s about building contract management tools that speak the language of creators and create a more democratic, inclusive framework for the entertainment industry. In my role as co-founder, I’m excited to bring my experience to the table, not just for a few, but for the many.”

Khimani’s efforts have earned global recognition, including spots on Billboard’s 2025 Top Music Lawyers list and the 2023 Billboard Women in Music list. She’s a board member at Songtradr and Beatdapp, and leads Women of Music India (WoMI), her non-profit foundation that powers a dynamic community of women in the Indian music ecosystem.

“The world of music contracts hasn’t kept pace with the rest of the industry - it’s still stuck in a bygone era,” said Nick Weaser, Songpact’s CEO and Co-Founder. “In 2025, we need tools that are as fast, creative, and global as the artists they serve. That’s why we’re thrilled to bring Priyanka on board. She doesn’t just understand the challenges creators face - she’s been at the forefront of solving them, one deal at a time, across borders and genres. Her ability to build trust, drive structural change, and scale solutions for rights holders is unmatched. With Priyanka as co-founder, we’re not just building better tools, we’re building a smarter, more equitable music business.”

Songpact launched in January 2025 to bring modern, collaborative contracting to the music industry. The platform enables creators and their collaborators to generate, negotiate, and sign professional-grade contracts in minutes.