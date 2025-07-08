Singer Shilpa Joshi unveils soul-stirring single 'Why Me'

MUMBAI: Acclaimed singer Shilpa Joshi returns with her most emotionally resonant single yet, “Why Me”, a heartfelt ballad that explores the raw, unspoken emotions of women navigating love, pain, and self-discovery.

In “Why Me”, Shilpa Joshi gives voice to countless women who have loved deeply, only to be left questioning their worth, their choices, and the heartbreak that followed. Through hauntingly beautiful melodies and evocative lyrics, the song captures a woman’s internal dialogue — “Why me? Why did you walk into my life? What did I do to deserve this?” — as she tries to make sense of broken promises and emotional neglect.

Shilpa shares, “This song is a mirror. It’s for every woman who has given her all in love and found herself lost in return. It’s about vulnerability, strength, and finding the courage to ask the hard questions when no one else will.”

With “Why Me”, Shilpa is also stepping into a new artistic chapter — one where she fully embraces her creative freedom to explore the sad genre of love. Over the next few releases, audiences can expect a raw, unfiltered look at heartbreak, longing, and emotional turbulence, told through Silpa’s unique voice and poetic sensitivity.

“I’ve always believed that sadness in music isn’t weakness — it's the truth. I want to use my voice to bring comfort to those who feel unseen in their pain,” says Shilpa. “This is just the beginning.”

“Why Me” is more than just a love song — it’s an anthem of awakening. It sheds light on the silent battles women fight in relationships and becomes a cathartic companion for those navigating the complexities of love and self-worth. The song is beautifully composed and written by Lovish Sheetal, with soulful music by Yash Aggarwal, making it a deeply emotional and honest musical experience.

The song is now available on all major music streaming platforms, accompanied by a visually arresting music video that further brings to life the emotional landscape of the lyrics.