'McDowell’s Soda Yaari Jam' is back, kickstarting the tour on Saturday, August 2nd, 2025 in Kolkata

MUMBAI: This high-energy event, produced and promoted by TribeVibe Entertainment, a BookMyShow enterprise, and brought to you by the _House of McDowell’s Soda_, promises a night filled with unforgettable melodies and electric performances.
The evening will feature a power-packed artist lineup including SANAM, one of India’s most popular pop-rock bands, known for soulful renditions like ‘Lag Ja Gale’' ‘Gulabi Aankhen’ and original hits like ‘Itni Door’;King, the chart-topping rapper and singer behind viral hits like ‘Maan Meri Jaan’ and ‘Tu Aake Dekhle’; and *Fossils*, Kolkata’s legendary Bangla rock band known for iconic tracks like ‘Ekla Ghar’ and ‘Bishakto Manush.’
Tickets for McDowell’s Yaari Jam ft. SANAM, King, and Fossils are now available exclusively on BookMyShow, India’s leading entertainment destination.
https://in.bookmyshow.com/events/mcdowell-s-soda-yaari-jam-kolkata/ET004...
