News |  07 Jul 2025 13:07 |  By Namrata Kale

Loudest cheer has always been the love of my listeners: RJ Devangana on completing a decade in the radio industry

MUMBAI: Popular Radio Jockey Devangana is celebrating a remarkable journey in the radio industry. Completing a milestone today, her career spans over 15 years, with her humble beginnings dating back to before 2010.

When asked about her self evolution in the radio industry, she added, "17 years in radio didn’t just evolve my voice — it evolved me. Music became my medicine, the mic my power, and every smile I brought was my biggest reward. I’ve had the privilege to meet incredible people — celebrities, dignitaries, authorities — each leaving a mark on my journey. I’ve been humbled to win ‘RJ of the Year’ multiple times, but the loudest cheer has always been the love of my listeners. That’s my truest joy, my real success, and the reason I feel so empowered and grateful today."

RJ Devangana's passion for radio and storytelling has made her a household name. With her vibrant personality and knack for captivating storytelling, she has carved out a niche for herself in the industry. Her shows have always been a blend of music, humor, and heartfelt conversations, making her a favorite among listeners of all ages. 

Throughout her career, RJ Devangana has worked with prominent radio stations such as Red FM, FM Tadka Jaipur, and Radio4 Dubai. She has also ventured into television, starring in Sony TV's "Dhadkan Zindagi Ki" as Dr. Mishra and winning MTV's travel reality show "Drive with Nano Season 3."

As RJ Devangana continues to thrive in the radio industry, her dedication and passion for storytelling have earned her a loyal fan base. With her new chapter at Ishq FM, Mumbai, listeners can expect fresh perspectives, inspiring stories, and her signature energy. 

Sony TV music
The power of Micro-Licensing: Legal Music for every small business

MUMBAI: In today's content-driven world, sound is a surprisingly overlooked yet potent branding read more

BandLab expands licensing platform to connect artists and rights holders to AI Companies, opening the door to Legal AI music models

MUMBAI: BandLab, the world’s largest social music creation platform, today announced a major expread more

India Emerges as a powerhouse for Independent Music: TuneCore and Believe highlight regional growth, inclusivity, and artist empowerment

MUMBAI: In a candid conversation with Radioandmusic, Akhila Shankar (Head, TuneCore South Asia) read more

Apple Music turns 10: Celebrates milestone with new LA studio and game-changing features

MUMBAI: As Apple Music marks its 10th anniversary since launching on June 30, 2015, the US tech read more

Spotify study reveals when India listens to music

Gen Z and millennials from six metro cities highlight the most relevant moments when music...read more

