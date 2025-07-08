Indian singer-songwriter Ritvik Virmani releases electric new single 'Ecstasy'

MUMBAI: Known for his genre-fluid musicality and poetic sensibilities, Indian Singer-Songwriter Ritvik Virmani released his latest English single 'Ecstasy', with an electrifying music video. This funk-rock-driven track is an invitation to let go, groove freely and celebrate life with uninhibited joy.

“Let loose, sway with the rhythm, groove like fire, break free from the chains, drift into music’s wild embrace and let your soul dance across the world,” shares Ritvik on the essence of Ecstasy.

Blending fiery guitar riffs, vibrant grooves and soulful vocals, Ecstasy is more than just a song. With influences rooted in funk, rock ’n’ roll and global rhythms, the track features an ensemble of dynamic artists. It is produced with an edge that reflects Ritvik’s evolving sound and international appeal.

About Ritvik Virmani

Ritvik Virmani is a multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter from Bhopal whose visionary journey bridges continents and cultures. Raised on a foundation of jazz legends, Indian classical greats and rock icons, Ritvik began composing music at seven. His upbringing was surrounded by the melodies of vinyl-era greats and the reverberations of bagpipes at the British High Commission in Delhi. A self-taught artist fluent in piano, guitar, drums, harmonium, tabla, and even the hang drum, Ritvik blends Indian heritage with Western influence to create music that defies borders.

His debut EP Roshni was a critical success, with its title track featured in Amazon’s Best of 2024 playlist. Ritvik’s music is deeply rooted in lyricism and emotion, with every composition crafted as an expression of soulful storytelling.