News |  07 Jul 2025 14:17 |  By RnMTeam

Femme Energy explodes at antiSOCIAL!

 MUMBAI: antiSOCIAL and Xoxo Acid Girl hosts a night of high-voltage acid, raw rave energy, and femme-powered anarchy. Curated by Ana Lilia, this global cultural platform champions acid sounds and underground energy through a powerful lineup of female-identifying artists.

Featuring Hani Dakin and Gritty Pandora, each ready to tear open the dancefloor with squelchy 303s, high-tempo techno, and immersive, mind-warping energy.

This is where femme power rules the night.

Date: 11th July 2025, Friday
Time: 8:00 pm onwards
Genre: Electronic
Venue: antiSOCIAL Mumbai

Booking Link: https://www.skillboxes.com/events/xoxo-acid-girl-ana-lilia-hani-dakin

