Loudest cheer has always been the love of my listeners: RJ Devangana on completing a decade in the radio industry

MUMBAI: Popular Radio Jockey Devangana is celebrating a remarkable journey in the radio industry. Completing a milestone today, her career spans over 15 years, with her humble beginnings dating back to before 2010.

When asked about her self evolution in the radio industry, she added, "17 years in radio didn’t just evolve my voice — it evolved me. Music became my medicine, the mic my power, and every smile I brought was my biggest reward. I’ve had the privilege to meet incredible people — celebrities, dignitaries, authorities — each leaving a mark on my journey. I’ve been humbled to win ‘RJ of the Year’ multiple times, but the loudest cheer has always been the love of my listeners. That’s my truest joy, my real success, and the reason I feel so empowered and grateful today."

RJ Devangana's passion for radio and storytelling has made her a household name. With her vibrant personality and knack for captivating storytelling, she has carved out a niche for herself in the industry. Her shows have always been a blend of music, humor, and heartfelt conversations, making her a favorite among listeners of all ages.

Throughout her career, RJ Devangana has worked with prominent radio stations such as Red FM, FM Tadka Jaipur, and Radio4 Dubai. She has also ventured into television, starring in Sony TV's "Dhadkan Zindagi Ki" as Dr. Mishra and winning MTV's travel reality show "Drive with Nano Season 3."

As RJ Devangana continues to thrive in the radio industry, her dedication and passion for storytelling have earned her a loyal fan base. With her new chapter at Ishq FM, Mumbai, listeners can expect fresh perspectives, inspiring stories, and her signature energy.