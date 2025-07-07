Hanumankind's Gritty rap ignites Dhurandhar's explosive first look

MUMBAI: Jio Studios and B62 Studios have unveiled the electrifying first glimpse of Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar (Uri: The Surgical Strike) and starring powerhouse Ranveer Singh. Hanumankind's raw, hard-hitting rap perfectly complements the visuals' relentless energy, amplifying the adrenaline.
This cinematic spectacle boasts a stellar cast, including Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, alongside Ranveer Singh. Dhurandhar is written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, with production credits also going to Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar.
Mark your diaries: Dhurandhar is set to hit cinemas on 5 December 2025.
MUMBAI: In today's content-driven world, sound is a surprisingly overlooked yet potent branding read more
MUMBAI: BandLab, the world’s largest social music creation platform, today announced a major expread more
MUMBAI: In a candid conversation with Radioandmusic, Akhila Shankar (Head, TuneCore South Asia) read more
MUMBAI: As Apple Music marks its 10th anniversary since launching on June 30, 2015, the US tech read more
Gen Z and millennials from six metro cities highlight the most relevant moments when music...read more
MUMBAI: antiSOCIAL and Xoxo Acid Girl hosts a night of high-voltage acid, raw rave energy, and femme-powered anarchy. Curated by Ana Lilia, this...read more
MUMBAI: Jio Studios and B62 Studios have unveiled the electrifying first glimpse of Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar (Uri: The Surgical Strike)...read more
MUMBAI: Popular Radio Jockey Devangana is celebrating a remarkable journey in the radio industry. Completing a milestone today, her career spans...read more