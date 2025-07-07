Hanumankind's Gritty rap ignites Dhurandhar's explosive first look

MUMBAI: Jio Studios and B62 Studios have unveiled the electrifying first glimpse of Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar (Uri: The Surgical Strike) and starring powerhouse Ranveer Singh. Hanumankind's raw, hard-hitting rap perfectly complements the visuals' relentless energy, amplifying the adrenaline.

This cinematic spectacle boasts a stellar cast, including Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, alongside Ranveer Singh. Dhurandhar is written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, with production credits also going to Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar.

Mark your diaries: Dhurandhar is set to hit cinemas on 5 December 2025.