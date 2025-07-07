Femme Energy explodes at antiSOCIAL!

MUMBAI: antiSOCIAL and Xoxo Acid Girl hosts a night of high-voltage acid, raw rave energy, and femme-powered anarchy. Curated by Ana Lilia, this global cultural platform champions acid sounds and underground energy through a powerful lineup of female-identifying artists.
Featuring Hani Dakin and Gritty Pandora, each ready to tear open the dancefloor with squelchy 303s, high-tempo techno, and immersive, mind-warping energy.
This is where femme power rules the night.
Date: 11th July 2025, Friday
Time: 8:00 pm onwards
Genre: Electronic
Venue: antiSOCIAL Mumbai
Booking Link: https://www.skillboxes.com/events/xoxo-acid-girl-ana-lilia-hani-dakin
