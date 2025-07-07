RadioandMusic
News |  07 Jul 2025

Femme Energy explodes at antiSOCIAL!

 MUMBAI: antiSOCIAL and Xoxo Acid Girl hosts a night of high-voltage acid, raw rave energy, and femme-powered anarchy. Curated by Ana Lilia, this global cultural platform champions acid sounds and underground energy through a powerful lineup of female-identifying artists.

Featuring Hani Dakin and Gritty Pandora, each ready to tear open the dancefloor with squelchy 303s, high-tempo techno, and immersive, mind-warping energy.

This is where femme power rules the night.

Date: 11th July 2025, Friday
Time: 8:00 pm onwards
Genre: Electronic
Venue: antiSOCIAL Mumbai

Booking Link: https://www.skillboxes.com/events/xoxo-acid-girl-ana-lilia-hani-dakin

Loudest cheer has always been the love of my listeners: RJ Devangana on completing a decade in the radio industry

MUMBAI: Popular Radio Jockey Devangana is celebrating a remarkable journey in the radio industry. Completing a milestone today, her career spans over 15 years, with her humble beginnings dating back to before 2010.

Hanumankind's Gritty rap ignites Dhurandhar's explosive first look

MUMBAI: Jio Studios and B62 Studios have unveiled the electrifying first glimpse of Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar (Uri: The Surgical Strike) and starring powerhouse Ranveer Singh.

What do Tiger Shroff, Bruno Mars and Michael Jackson have in common? More than you think!

MUMBAI: Move over, ordinary pop stars—let's talk about Tiger Shroff, Bruno Mars, and the King of Pop himself, Michael Jackson. You might think they're from different worlds, but look closer and you'll see the parallels are impossible to ignore.

Shilpa Sharda is breaking the glass ceiling in Indian Music- With artists like Sanju Rathod, Farhan Khan, Cheema Y and others

MUMBAI: In the Indian music industry- where leadership roles have too often been a boys' club- Shilpa Sharda is making space and making history.

"The Smurfs Movie is now part of my kids' childhood too"- Rihanna talks Smurfette, childhood nostalgia and the Coolest Movie Of The Year

MUMBAI: One of the most iconic animated franchise films is making its grand return in 2025 and fans couldn't be more excited. Smurfs marks the much-awaited comeback of the beloved blue crew, promising a delightful mix of nostalgia and fresh storytelling.

