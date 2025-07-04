What do Tiger Shroff, Bruno Mars and Michael Jackson have in common? More than you think!

MUMBAI: Move over, ordinary pop stars—let’s talk about Tiger Shroff, Bruno Mars, and the King of Pop himself, Michael Jackson. You might think they’re from different worlds, but look closer and you’ll see the parallels are impossible to ignore. With Tiger’s latest single #Bepanaah finally out, it’s the perfect moment to ask: What exactly unites these three icons?

1. All Three Are Full-Package Performers

Let’s start with the obvious: Tiger, Bruno, and MJ are the rare breed who can sing, dance, and perform at a level most can only dream of. Whether it’s Tiger Shroff’s smooth falsetto and killer choreography in Bepanaah, Bruno’s showstopping live sets, or Michael’s genre-defining moves, all three prove that multitalent is the real superpower.

2. Dance Moves That Break the Internet

Each of them has a signature dance style—MJ had the moonwalk, Bruno has that slick funk groove, and Tiger? He’s making India dance with the #Bepanaah hook step already trending. No matter the era or the audience, their performances are guaranteed to get the crowd on their feet.

3. A Voice That’s Instantly Recognisable

From Michael’s electrifying “Hee-hee!” to Bruno’s velvet-smooth choruses, to Tiger’s heartfelt delivery on Bepanaah, each has a sound that cuts across language and borders. They don’t just perform—they connect.

4. Stage Presence That Commands Attention

Put them on a stage and watch what happens. Tiger in Bepanaah is all intense eye contact and sharp lines. Bruno Mars can captivate an entire stadium with a single gesture. Michael Jackson? He could stand still for 60 seconds and still create hysteria.

5. Massive Female Fan Frenzy

One look at social media and it’s clear: these stars inspire a different level of fandom. Whether it was MJ’s crowds fainting, Bruno’s arenas full of swooning fans, or Tiger Shroff getting mobbed by admirers wherever he goes, they are all certified heartthrobs.

6. Global Appeal

While MJ pioneered the global pop phenomenon, Bruno carried it forward—and Tiger is India’s closest answer to an international pop star. The response to Bepanaah proves he’s not just an action hero; he’s a cultural crossover in motion.

7. Inspiration to a Generation

Each of them has become an icon that young performers look up to. Tiger himself has often spoken about Michael Jackson being his biggest inspiration—and in Bepanaah, you can see flashes of that influence.

8. Unapologetically Original

Despite the comparisons, all three have carved their own lane. MJ defined an era. Bruno reimagined funk and pop. Tiger is fusing Bollywood flair with international performance standards—and Bepanaah is the latest proof.

From stadium stages to viral music videos, Tiger Shroff, Bruno Mars, and Michael Jackson share more than just talent—they share the DNA of true all-round entertainers. If you haven’t hit play on #Bepanaah yet, this is your sign.