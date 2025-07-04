"The Smurfs Movie is now part of my kids' childhood too"- Rihanna talks Smurfette, childhood nostalgia and the Coolest Movie Of The Year

MUMBAI: One of the most iconic animated franchise films is making its grand return in 2025 and fans couldn’t be more excited. Smurfs marks the much-awaited comeback of the beloved blue crew, promising a delightful mix of nostalgia and fresh storytelling. From their comic book origins to becoming a global sensation through television and film, the Smurfs have held a special place in the hearts of audiences across generations. Now, the legacy continues with a brand-new animated adventure that’s all set to cast its spell on a new era of fans.
A major reason this film is already creating waves is the casting of global superstar Rihanna as the voice of Smurfette. Known for her powerful presence and magnetic voice, Rihanna brings an entirely new depth to this character. Speaking about her connection to Smurfette and what drew her to the role, she shares, “So many mornings, I woke up long before I was supposed to get ready for school just to get that dose of Smurfs,” she remembers.
“I related so much to Smurfette and what she stood for. First of all, I have always loved makeup and hair. We all know that. And she’s an esthetician. She’s also a powerful leader, independent, strong, beautiful, sassy, witty and very empathetic. I was super-inspired by all of that. I think she loves music too and her favorite genres are hip-hop, reggae, Afrobeats, ballads and house. That’s Smurfette. She needs options.”
She added, “It reminds me so much of my childhood. “And now this is going to be a part of not just my childhood, but my kids’ childhoods as well. They will definitely be fans. I’m looking forward to going to the premiere with them and seeing the surprise on their faces when they hear my voice come out of Smurfette! It’s really cool to see this come full circle.”
The Smurfs are back on the big screen, and they’re bringing more magic, laughs, and heartwarming moments than ever. It’s packed with excitement, surprises, and a whole lot of blue magic! When Papa Smurf (John Goodman) is mysteriously captured by the evil wizards Razamel and Gargamel, Smurfette (voiced by Rihanna) leads the Smurfs on a daring mission into the real world to rescue him. Along the way, the Smurfs are joined by new allies and must discover what defines their destiny in order to save the universe from chaos. This film promises to deliver the magic of the Smurfs while introducing exciting new challenges and deepening the characters’ journey.
Get ready for a Smurfy new adventure - coming to theaters near you on July 18,2025 in English and Hindi!
MUMBAI: BandLab, the world’s largest social music creation platform, today announced a major expread more
MUMBAI: In a candid conversation with Radioandmusic, Akhila Shankar (Head, TuneCore South Asia) read more
MUMBAI: As Apple Music marks its 10th anniversary since launching on June 30, 2015, the US tech read more
Gen Z and millennials from six metro cities highlight the most relevant moments when music...read more
MUMBAI: FreshTunes is an artist services platform that has encouraged a community many music comread more
MUMBAI: Romance on screen is no longer just about grand gestures. It is about honesty, connection, and the quiet moments that speak louder than words...read more
MUMBAI: After the success of Mahi Mere Mahi, pop band Twin Strings returns with a brand-new single 'Tere Tere.' Staying true to their signature style...read more
MUMBAI: In a ground breaking move towards sustainable broadcasting, Radio Outreach 90.8 FM, based in Srirampur village of Jagatsinghpur, has become...read more
MUMBAI: Emerging as a powerful creative alliance, Love Ghost and UK’s The Skinner Brothers have dropped their second collaboration, “Scrapbook”, a...read more
A tender ode to love’s quiet moments, paired with a wedding-inspired music video read more