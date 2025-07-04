"The Smurfs Movie is now part of my kids' childhood too"- Rihanna talks Smurfette, childhood nostalgia and the Coolest Movie Of The Year

MUMBAI: One of the most iconic animated franchise films is making its grand return in 2025 and fans couldn’t be more excited. Smurfs marks the much-awaited comeback of the beloved blue crew, promising a delightful mix of nostalgia and fresh storytelling. From their comic book origins to becoming a global sensation through television and film, the Smurfs have held a special place in the hearts of audiences across generations. Now, the legacy continues with a brand-new animated adventure that’s all set to cast its spell on a new era of fans.

A major reason this film is already creating waves is the casting of global superstar Rihanna as the voice of Smurfette. Known for her powerful presence and magnetic voice, Rihanna brings an entirely new depth to this character. Speaking about her connection to Smurfette and what drew her to the role, she shares, “So many mornings, I woke up long before I was supposed to get ready for school just to get that dose of Smurfs,” she remembers.

“I related so much to Smurfette and what she stood for. First of all, I have always loved makeup and hair. We all know that. And she’s an esthetician. She’s also a powerful leader, independent, strong, beautiful, sassy, witty and very empathetic. I was super-inspired by all of that. I think she loves music too and her favorite genres are hip-hop, reggae, Afrobeats, ballads and house. That’s Smurfette. She needs options.”

She added, “It reminds me so much of my childhood. “And now this is going to be a part of not just my childhood, but my kids’ childhoods as well. They will definitely be fans. I’m looking forward to going to the premiere with them and seeing the surprise on their faces when they hear my voice come out of Smurfette! It’s really cool to see this come full circle.”

The Smurfs are back on the big screen, and they’re bringing more magic, laughs, and heartwarming moments than ever. It’s packed with excitement, surprises, and a whole lot of blue magic! When Papa Smurf (John Goodman) is mysteriously captured by the evil wizards Razamel and Gargamel, Smurfette (voiced by Rihanna) leads the Smurfs on a daring mission into the real world to rescue him. Along the way, the Smurfs are joined by new allies and must discover what defines their destiny in order to save the universe from chaos. This film promises to deliver the magic of the Smurfs while introducing exciting new challenges and deepening the characters’ journey.

Get ready for a Smurfy new adventure - coming to theaters near you on July 18,2025 in English and Hindi!