RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  04 Jul 2025 17:26 |  By RnMTeam

Shilpa Sharda is breaking the glass ceiling in Indian Music- With artists like Sanju Rathod, Farhan Khan, Cheema Y and others

MUMBAI: In the Indian music industry- where leadership roles have too often been a boys’ club- Shilpa Sharda is making space and making history. As Director at Believe Artists, one of the world’s leading digital music companies, Shilpa stands out as a rare female voice in executive leadership — and more importantly, as a transformative one.

Recently invited to the TEDx stage, Shilpa shared a deeply personal story of rejection, resilience, and reinvention. She spoke candidly about the stereotypes she faced — being called “too emotional” for leadership, being overlooked in rooms where decisions were made, and being underestimated in an industry slow to accept women in power.
“Empathy isn’t my weakness - it’s my leadership edge,” she said during her talk. “It’s what allows me to build real trust with artists and create systems where they can grow.”

In her current role, Shilpa has been a key driver in developing and championing breakthrough talent that’s redefining the Indian music landscape - including Sanju Rathod, Farhan Khan, Cheema Y & many others. These artists represent diverse regions, sounds, and social narratives - and Shilpa has been instrumental in shaping their journey, not just as music professionals, but as cultural voices.

Her commitment to artist development, long-term growth, and authenticity has enabled emerging talent to transcend conventional boundaries—fostering strategic collaborations with platforms such as Spotify, YouTube, and Netflix, and redefining success within India’s independent music landscape.

In an industry that rarely highlights female leadership - let alone celebrates it - Shilpa’s rise is both a milestone and a message. It proves that leadership rooted in emotional intelligence, cultural fluency, and strategic vision isn’t just valid - it’s vital.

Her journey is more than a story of success. It’s a blueprint for change.

Tags
Sanju Rathod Farhan Khan music Songs
Related news
 | 04 Jul 2025

What do Tiger Shroff, Bruno Mars and Michael Jackson have in common? More than you think!

MUMBAI: Move over, ordinary pop stars—let’s talk about Tiger Shroff, Bruno Mars, and the King of Pop himself, Michael Jackson. You might think they’re from different worlds, but look closer and you’ll see the parallels are impossible to ignore.

read more
 | 04 Jul 2025

"The Smurfs Movie is now part of my kids' childhood too"- Rihanna talks Smurfette, childhood nostalgia and the Coolest Movie Of The Year

MUMBAI: One of the most iconic animated franchise films is making its grand return in 2025 and fans couldn’t be more excited. Smurfs marks the much-awaited comeback of the beloved blue crew, promising a delightful mix of nostalgia and fresh storytelling.

read more
 | 04 Jul 2025

Five reasons 'Why the Songs of Aankhon Ki Gustaakiyan' starring Vikrant Massey make us fall in love all over again

MUMBAI: Romance on screen is no longer just about grand gestures. It is about honesty, connection, and the quiet moments that speak louder than words. And Vikrant Massey, with his exceptional ability to communicate emotion with understated grace, delivers just that in Aankhon Ki Gustaakiyan.

read more
 | 04 Jul 2025

Sharad Kelkar and Niharika Chouksey’s 'Tumm Se Tumm Tak' gets a soulful title track by Javed Ali and Palak Muchhal

MUMBAI: Zee TV has long been a pioneer in storytelling, delivering thought-provoking narratives that challenge societal norms and redefine relationships.

read more
 | 04 Jul 2025

Shalmali captures romance in new Hindi single 'Way You Move'

A tender ode to love’s quiet moments, paired with a wedding-inspired music video

read more

RnM Biz

BandLab expands licensing platform to connect artists and rights holders to AI Companies, opening the door to Legal AI music models

MUMBAI: BandLab, the world’s largest social music creation platform, today announced a major expread more

India Emerges as a powerhouse for Independent Music: TuneCore and Believe highlight regional growth, inclusivity, and artist empowerment

MUMBAI: In a candid conversation with Radioandmusic, Akhila Shankar (Head, TuneCore South Asia) read more

Apple Music turns 10: Celebrates milestone with new LA studio and game-changing features

MUMBAI: As Apple Music marks its 10th anniversary since launching on June 30, 2015, the US tech read more

Spotify study reveals when India listens to music

Gen Z and millennials from six metro cities highlight the most relevant moments when music...read more

Global Underground: FreshTunes connects the world with long-standing, truly free artist services

MUMBAI: FreshTunes is an artist services platform that has encouraged a community many music comread more

top# 5 articles

1
Five reasons 'Why the Songs of Aankhon Ki Gustaakiyan' starring Vikrant Massey make us fall in love all over again

MUMBAI: Romance on screen is no longer just about grand gestures. It is about honesty, connection, and the quiet moments that speak louder than words...read more

2
With 'Tere Tere', Twin Strings captures the ache of unfinished love

MUMBAI: After the success of Mahi Mere Mahi, pop band Twin Strings returns with a brand-new single 'Tere Tere.' Staying true to their signature style...read more

3
Radio Outreach becomes Odisha's first fully green-energy powered Radio Station

MUMBAI: In a ground breaking move towards sustainable broadcasting, Radio Outreach 90.8 FM, based in Srirampur village of Jagatsinghpur, has become...read more

4
Love Ghost and the UK’s 'The Skinner' Brothers release new single ‘Scrapbook’

MUMBAI: Emerging as a powerful creative alliance, Love Ghost and UK’s The Skinner Brothers have dropped their second collaboration, “Scrapbook”, a...read more

5
Shalmali captures romance in new Hindi single 'Way You Move'

A tender ode to love’s quiet moments, paired with a wedding-inspired music video read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games