Shilpa Sharda is breaking the glass ceiling in Indian Music- With artists like Sanju Rathod, Farhan Khan, Cheema Y and others

MUMBAI: In the Indian music industry- where leadership roles have too often been a boys’ club- Shilpa Sharda is making space and making history. As Director at Believe Artists, one of the world’s leading digital music companies, Shilpa stands out as a rare female voice in executive leadership — and more importantly, as a transformative one.
Recently invited to the TEDx stage, Shilpa shared a deeply personal story of rejection, resilience, and reinvention. She spoke candidly about the stereotypes she faced — being called “too emotional” for leadership, being overlooked in rooms where decisions were made, and being underestimated in an industry slow to accept women in power.
“Empathy isn’t my weakness - it’s my leadership edge,” she said during her talk. “It’s what allows me to build real trust with artists and create systems where they can grow.”
In her current role, Shilpa has been a key driver in developing and championing breakthrough talent that’s redefining the Indian music landscape - including Sanju Rathod, Farhan Khan, Cheema Y & many others. These artists represent diverse regions, sounds, and social narratives - and Shilpa has been instrumental in shaping their journey, not just as music professionals, but as cultural voices.
Her commitment to artist development, long-term growth, and authenticity has enabled emerging talent to transcend conventional boundaries—fostering strategic collaborations with platforms such as Spotify, YouTube, and Netflix, and redefining success within India’s independent music landscape.
In an industry that rarely highlights female leadership - let alone celebrates it - Shilpa’s rise is both a milestone and a message. It proves that leadership rooted in emotional intelligence, cultural fluency, and strategic vision isn’t just valid - it’s vital.
Her journey is more than a story of success. It’s a blueprint for change.
MUMBAI: BandLab, the world’s largest social music creation platform, today announced a major expread more
MUMBAI: In a candid conversation with Radioandmusic, Akhila Shankar (Head, TuneCore South Asia) read more
MUMBAI: As Apple Music marks its 10th anniversary since launching on June 30, 2015, the US tech read more
Gen Z and millennials from six metro cities highlight the most relevant moments when music...read more
MUMBAI: FreshTunes is an artist services platform that has encouraged a community many music comread more
MUMBAI: Romance on screen is no longer just about grand gestures. It is about honesty, connection, and the quiet moments that speak louder than words...read more
MUMBAI: After the success of Mahi Mere Mahi, pop band Twin Strings returns with a brand-new single 'Tere Tere.' Staying true to their signature style...read more
MUMBAI: In a ground breaking move towards sustainable broadcasting, Radio Outreach 90.8 FM, based in Srirampur village of Jagatsinghpur, has become...read more
MUMBAI: Emerging as a powerful creative alliance, Love Ghost and UK’s The Skinner Brothers have dropped their second collaboration, “Scrapbook”, a...read more
A tender ode to love’s quiet moments, paired with a wedding-inspired music video read more