Sharad Kelkar and Niharika Chouksey’s 'Tumm Se Tumm Tak' gets a soulful title track by Javed Ali and Palak Muchhal

MUMBAI: Zee TV has long been a pioneer in storytelling, delivering thought-provoking narratives that challenge societal norms and redefine relationships. With its latest fiction offering, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, the channel presents a fresh and deeply moving love story that dares to go beyond traditional expectations. After unveiling the lead cast—Sharad Kelkar as the dignified and charismatic Aryavardhan, and Niharika Chouksey as the free-spirited and tender-hearted Anu- the channel now elevates the excitement surrounding the show with the launch of its mesmerizing title track and its music video.

The track adds a unique emotional layer to Tumm Se Tumm Tak, offering a glimpse into Anu and Aryavardhan's love story. Featuring heartfelt vocals by celebrated singers Javed Ali and Palak Muchhal, the song captures the spirit of the show through its poignant lyrics and soulful melody. The chemistry between Sharad and Niharika in the video only adds to the intrigue around their story.

That’s not all—for Sharad, this marks his first-ever music video for a television show after years in the industry—an experience he describes as grand, magical, and emotionally resonant. For Niharika, it is a special milestone as her music video debut, adding a personal sense of excitement to the project.

Sharad Kelkar said, “After so many years in the industry, I’ve finally shot my first music video for a television show, and it’s been a truly wonderful experience. The video has been directed by my dear friend Siddharth and choreographed by the incredibly talented Devang. When you’re working with such a passionate and skilled team, the entire process becomes even more enjoyable. The concept envisioned by the Zee TV team is dreamlike and magical—something we rarely get to see on television. The song itself is beautiful and emotionally resonant. Javed Ali and Palak Muchhal have done a phenomenal job—their voices bring so much soul and depth to the track, it lifts the entire experience to another level. I genuinely believe it has the potential to become the Love Anthem of the year. I hope the audience connects with it as deeply as we did while bringing it to life.”

Niharika Chouksey said, “Shooting my very first music video was an experience I’ll always cherish. The moment I stepped onto the set, it felt like I had walked into a dream. Everything—from the lighting to the intricate design—was crafted with such detail, creating a truly magical atmosphere. The song has such emotional depth and an enduring melody that stayed with me long after the shoot wrapped. Since this was my debut in a music video, being part of something so visually rich and musically moving feels incredibly special. I’m beyond excited for the audience to experience the world we’ve created.”

Palak Muchhal said, “I truly enjoyed recording this song—it’s a beautiful, soulful, and melodious composition that perfectly captures the essence of Anu and Aryavardhan’s love story. I’ve collaborated with Javed bhaiya on several songs before, and I must say that he is an incredibly talented singer. Our duets have always been well-received by the audience, and we hope this one strikes a chord with everyone as well. While singing the title track of Tumm Se Tumm Tak, I genuinely felt as though the song was composed just for me. I wish the entire team of Tumm Se Tumm Tak all the best and hope the show receives immense love from the viewers.”

Javed Ali said, “The song struck a chord with me the moment I heard it, and I believe it will evoke the same emotion in anyone who listens to it. I truly enjoyed recording it and feel grateful to be part of such a beautiful project. It felt like I was already emotionally in sync with the song even before I began singing, and I’m sure that feeling will come through in my voice. My best wishes to the entire Tumm Se Tumm Tak team—the show has such a melodic and memorable title. After years, getting to sing a TV title track again made me feel genuinely happy and nostalgic.”

While Javed Ali and Palak Muchhal’s soulful rendition perfectly encapsulates the show’s essence, the title track music video has also left the viewers excited for the show. The real magic will unfold soon as Tumm Se Tumm Tak premieres on Zee TV shortly, taking audiences on an emotional journey of Anu and Aryavardhan’s unconventional love story that will challenge societal norms like never before.