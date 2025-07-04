RadioandMusic
News |  04 Jul 2025 14:49 |  By RnMTeam

Shalmali captures romance in new Hindi single 'Way You Move'

MUMBAI:  Acclaimed singer-songwriter Shalmali Kholgade, known for her versatile voice and chart-topping Bollywood hits, unveils her brand-new Hindi single “Way You Move” today on all major streaming platforms. Blending soul-stirring melodies with heartfelt emotion, the song offers listeners a glimpse into love’s most tender, unspoken moments.

“‘Way You Move’ is my ode to the quiet kind of love — the kind that catches you off guard in the most beautiful way,” says Shalmali. “There’s something deeply moving about seeing a person be unapologetically themselves, completely immersed in their groove. The song is playful, tender, and deeply personal. It celebrates love not in grand declarations, but in glances, gestures, and the rhythm of just being with someone.”

Following a string of Bollywood successes such as “Pareshaan,” “Lat Lag Gayee,” and “Balam Pichkari,” Shalmali continues to explore new artistic territory with this latest independent release. “Way You Move” weaves warmth, nostalgia, and modern romance into a soundscape that feels both contemporary and timeless.
At the heart of the track lies an emotional narrative that resonates deeply with today’s couples. Its accompanying music video, starring actress Kubbra Sait and actor Kunal Thakur, unfolds like a cinematic love letter to a lesser-seen side of Indian weddings — intimate, authentic, and profoundly personal.

Set within a cozy, lived-in home, the visuals capture the rituals of a small wedding, highlighting moments of closeness, laughter, and raw emotion. From haldi-inspired scenes to dance-filled mehendi vibes, the video paints a portrait of love celebrated simply and joyfully with the people who matter most.

Though subtly inspired by Shalmali’s own intimate lockdown wedding, the story transcends personal experience, offering a universal tribute to love in its most grounded form.

“‘Way You Move’ celebrates the warmth of Indian weddings, but without the spectacle,” Shalmali adds. “It’s about the unfiltered emotions — the shared glances, the unsaid comfort, the dance in your living room. This Hindi version brings it even closer to our hearts, and I hope it reminds people of their own most beautiful, private moments.”

Shalmali has long been known for seamlessly blending indie sensibilities with mainstream appeal. Beyond her Bollywood chart-toppers, she’s garnered acclaim for her independent projects, including the multilingual album 2X Side B, performances on Coke Studio Bharat, and collaborations with artists such as Nikhil D’Souza, Rajan Batra. As a vocal advocate for women in music, she continues to push boundaries both in sound and in storytelling.

“Way You Move” is yet another testament to Shalmali’s evolution as an artist — this time channeling the energy of an Indian bride, not in a grand palace, but in the quiet intimacy of home.

With its delicate melodies, romantic visuals, and cultural resonance, the track is poised to become a favorite for wedding season playlists — perfect for sangeet entries, couples’ reels, or simply for anyone who cherishes the memory of how their own love story began.

The Hindi version of “Way You Move” is now streaming worldwide from today, July 4, 2025.

