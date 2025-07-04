Love Ghost and the UK’s 'The Skinner' Brothers release new single ‘Scrapbook’

MUMBAI: Emerging as a powerful creative alliance, Love Ghost and UK’s The Skinner Brothers have dropped their second collaboration, “Scrapbook”, a soaring and emotionally charged pop-punk anthem that blends raw confessions with roaring sonic walls. The track follows their successful 2024 single “RUNNIN’ WITH THE WOLVES”, marking the continuation of a musical journey grounded in vulnerability and intensity.

“Scrapbook” opens with introspective, emo-infused verses before igniting into a full-throttle chorus that demands attention. The Skinner Brothers bring their signature indie-rock grit from Manchester, while Love Ghost—a genre-fluid force drawing from grunge, emo, and rock—delivers heartfelt lyrics that capture life’s rawest moments. The result is a nostalgic yet fresh sonic tapestry that resonates both emotionally and energetically.

Produced by Mike Summers, the single is the latest preview of a planned full EP and upcoming joint tour. Love Ghost, recognized for collaborations with artists like Rico Nasty and producers such as Tim Sköld, continues to expand their global presence with genre-blurring aesthetics and international acclaim. Meanwhile, The Skinner Brothers—with millions of streams and tours alongside Kasabian and The Libertines—infuse “Scrapbook” with their raw, indelible energy.

Available now on all major streaming platforms, “Scrapbook” is more than a song—it’s a testament to creative synergy, emotional honesty, and punk-fueled resilience. The official music video is out now on Love Ghost’s YouTube. Scrapbook: