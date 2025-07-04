Lee Brice calls on The Traler Park for latest release 'Said No Country Boy Ever' out now

MUMBAI: Multi-Platinum superstar, Lee Brice, has enlisted some of his fellow blue-collar Country brothers – Randy Houser, Jamey Johnson, Jerrod Niemann, Dallas Davidson, and Rob Hatch (aka The Traler Park) for his latest release, “Said No Country Boy Ever,” out now. Written by Brice, Brian Davis, Brock Berryhill and Cole Taylor, this barroom singalong raises a glass to Mama’s fried chicken, hard work and hunting season. The ACM and CMA Award winner burns the place down with electric guitar, clever lyrical turns and one rowdy, all-star collaboration.
“I know y’all love all my boys that are on this song with me. I’m just thankful that after all the years of us making music, tearing up pavement, and making memories together, that y’all can all finally experience a little piece of the Traler Park!”
-Lee Brice
LISTEN: “Said No Country Boy Ever” feat. The Traler Park
Alongside the track, Lee Brice and The Traler Park have also released the official music video for the song.
WATCH: “Said No Country Boy Ever” feat. The Traler Park Official Music Video
Recently, Brice announced his highly anticipated What You Know About That Tour kicking off this Fall. He returns to the road with his high-energy, full band show bringing fans all the chart-topping hits along with new music – including his current radio single, “Cry.” Fellow hitmakers joining Brice for the tour include Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean, Corey Kent, Lewis Brice and Grace Tyler.
