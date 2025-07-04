RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  04 Jul 2025 15:22 |  By RnMTeam

Five reasons 'Why the Songs of Aankhon Ki Gustaakiyan' starring Vikrant Massey make us fall in love all over again

MUMBAI: Romance on screen is no longer just about grand gestures. It is about honesty, connection, and the quiet moments that speak louder than words. And Vikrant Massey, with his exceptional ability to communicate emotion with understated grace, delivers just that in Aankhon Ki Gustaakiyan. With the film’s two soul-stirring songs, the title track Aankhon Ki Gustaakiyan and Nazara, he reminds us what it means to truly feel love again.

Here’s why these songs are touching hearts across the board

1. Vikrant Feels Every Beat

It is not just performance, it is presence. Vikrant connects with every lyric and pause, creating a heartfelt experience. He internalises the song and lets it reflect in his body language, making the audience feel each emotion as deeply as he does.

2. The Emotional Layer He Brings

From subtle heartbreak to silent joy, Vikrant captures the unspoken layers of love through minimal yet powerful expressions. His emotional clarity lifts the songs beyond visuals, making them incredibly moving and lasting.

3. Melodious Tunes Enhanced by Storytelling

Both songs, the evocative title track and the refreshing Nazara, are rich in melody and lyricism. What makes them unforgettable is how Vikrant allows the music to breathe through his performance, giving them depth and meaning.

4. Simmering On-Screen Chemistry

Without being dramatic, the chemistry between Vikrant and Shanaya is magnetic. Their glances, silences, and natural rhythm bring back the charm of classic, slow-burning romance.

5. Screen Presence That Lingers

Vikrant has a unique ability to hold your gaze without trying too hard. He carries his scenes with a quiet intensity, letting the emotion take center stage without exaggeration.

With Aankhon Ki Gustaakiyan, Vikrant Massey proves once again why he remains one of the most emotionally articulate actors of this generation. These songs do not just play in the background, they become a part of you. They leave you feeling, remembering, and falling in love all over again.

On the workfront Vikrant will next be seen playing the role of Shri Shri Ravi Shankar.

Tags
Vikrant Massey Aankhon Ki Gustaakiyan music Songs
Related news
 | 04 Jul 2025

What do Tiger Shroff, Bruno Mars and Michael Jackson have in common? More than you think!

MUMBAI: Move over, ordinary pop stars—let’s talk about Tiger Shroff, Bruno Mars, and the King of Pop himself, Michael Jackson. You might think they’re from different worlds, but look closer and you’ll see the parallels are impossible to ignore.

read more
 | 04 Jul 2025

Shilpa Sharda is breaking the glass ceiling in Indian Music- With artists like Sanju Rathod, Farhan Khan, Cheema Y and others

MUMBAI: In the Indian music industry- where leadership roles have too often been a boys’ club- Shilpa Sharda is making space and making history.

read more
 | 04 Jul 2025

"The Smurfs Movie is now part of my kids' childhood too"- Rihanna talks Smurfette, childhood nostalgia and the Coolest Movie Of The Year

MUMBAI: One of the most iconic animated franchise films is making its grand return in 2025 and fans couldn’t be more excited. Smurfs marks the much-awaited comeback of the beloved blue crew, promising a delightful mix of nostalgia and fresh storytelling.

read more
 | 04 Jul 2025

Sharad Kelkar and Niharika Chouksey’s 'Tumm Se Tumm Tak' gets a soulful title track by Javed Ali and Palak Muchhal

MUMBAI: Zee TV has long been a pioneer in storytelling, delivering thought-provoking narratives that challenge societal norms and redefine relationships.

read more
 | 04 Jul 2025

Shalmali captures romance in new Hindi single 'Way You Move'

A tender ode to love’s quiet moments, paired with a wedding-inspired music video

read more

RnM Biz

BandLab expands licensing platform to connect artists and rights holders to AI Companies, opening the door to Legal AI music models

MUMBAI: BandLab, the world’s largest social music creation platform, today announced a major expread more

India Emerges as a powerhouse for Independent Music: TuneCore and Believe highlight regional growth, inclusivity, and artist empowerment

MUMBAI: In a candid conversation with Radioandmusic, Akhila Shankar (Head, TuneCore South Asia) read more

Apple Music turns 10: Celebrates milestone with new LA studio and game-changing features

MUMBAI: As Apple Music marks its 10th anniversary since launching on June 30, 2015, the US tech read more

Spotify study reveals when India listens to music

Gen Z and millennials from six metro cities highlight the most relevant moments when music...read more

Global Underground: FreshTunes connects the world with long-standing, truly free artist services

MUMBAI: FreshTunes is an artist services platform that has encouraged a community many music comread more

top# 5 articles

1
With 'Tere Tere', Twin Strings captures the ache of unfinished love

MUMBAI: After the success of Mahi Mere Mahi, pop band Twin Strings returns with a brand-new single 'Tere Tere.' Staying true to their signature style...read more

2
Radio Outreach becomes Odisha's first fully green-energy powered Radio Station

MUMBAI: In a ground breaking move towards sustainable broadcasting, Radio Outreach 90.8 FM, based in Srirampur village of Jagatsinghpur, has become...read more

3
Love Ghost and the UK’s 'The Skinner' Brothers release new single ‘Scrapbook’

MUMBAI: Emerging as a powerful creative alliance, Love Ghost and UK’s The Skinner Brothers have dropped their second collaboration, “Scrapbook”, a...read more

4
Shalmali captures romance in new Hindi single 'Way You Move'

A tender ode to love’s quiet moments, paired with a wedding-inspired music video read more

5
‘Katchi Sera’ sensation Sai Abhyankkar drops new track at Amazon Music India’s baelist 'Listening Party' in Chennai!

MUMBAI: Amazon Music India turned up the music in Chennai with an exclusive Listening Party celebrating its Prime Day campaign with baelist, and the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games