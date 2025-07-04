Five reasons 'Why the Songs of Aankhon Ki Gustaakiyan' starring Vikrant Massey make us fall in love all over again

MUMBAI: Romance on screen is no longer just about grand gestures. It is about honesty, connection, and the quiet moments that speak louder than words. And Vikrant Massey, with his exceptional ability to communicate emotion with understated grace, delivers just that in Aankhon Ki Gustaakiyan. With the film’s two soul-stirring songs, the title track Aankhon Ki Gustaakiyan and Nazara, he reminds us what it means to truly feel love again.

Here’s why these songs are touching hearts across the board

1. Vikrant Feels Every Beat

It is not just performance, it is presence. Vikrant connects with every lyric and pause, creating a heartfelt experience. He internalises the song and lets it reflect in his body language, making the audience feel each emotion as deeply as he does.

2. The Emotional Layer He Brings

From subtle heartbreak to silent joy, Vikrant captures the unspoken layers of love through minimal yet powerful expressions. His emotional clarity lifts the songs beyond visuals, making them incredibly moving and lasting.

3. Melodious Tunes Enhanced by Storytelling

Both songs, the evocative title track and the refreshing Nazara, are rich in melody and lyricism. What makes them unforgettable is how Vikrant allows the music to breathe through his performance, giving them depth and meaning.

4. Simmering On-Screen Chemistry

Without being dramatic, the chemistry between Vikrant and Shanaya is magnetic. Their glances, silences, and natural rhythm bring back the charm of classic, slow-burning romance.

5. Screen Presence That Lingers

Vikrant has a unique ability to hold your gaze without trying too hard. He carries his scenes with a quiet intensity, letting the emotion take center stage without exaggeration.

With Aankhon Ki Gustaakiyan, Vikrant Massey proves once again why he remains one of the most emotionally articulate actors of this generation. These songs do not just play in the background, they become a part of you. They leave you feeling, remembering, and falling in love all over again.

On the workfront Vikrant will next be seen playing the role of Shri Shri Ravi Shankar.