News |  04 Jul 2025 14:46

Avision returns to Knee Deep in sound with remix of Hot Since 82’s “Alive” feat. Kuuda

MUMBAI: New York house and techno force Avision delivers a striking rework of Hot Since 82’s standout track “Alive,” out now via Knee Deep In Sound. This remix not only reimagines the original with raw, peak-time energy — it also marks Avision’s return to the acclaimed UK-based label, following his 2020 EP release.

Originally released by Hot Since 82 in 2023, “Alive” blends deep melodic grooves with an emotional vocal motif. Avision’s remix of “Alive” transforms the original’s atmospheric melancholy into a muscular, high-intensity techno cut. Driven by a relentless kick, razor-sharp hi-hats, and warping low-end pressure, the remix builds tension with haunting vocal fragments and metallic synth stabs - capturing the energy of a 4AM warehouse while retaining the emotional essence of the original.

The remix leans into Avision’s signature sound: tough, hypnotic, and rooted in the raw pulse of New York club culture. It’s a perfect fit for Knee Deep In Sound’s 225th release - a label known for blending deep emotion with heavyweight grooves.

With summer tour dates heating up and both producers riding strong momentum from previous releases, Avision’s “Alive” Remix is poised to be a staple in festival and club sets worldwide.

Tour Dates:

July 19 - Stereo, Montreal, QC 

July 25 - METAMORFOSI, Hï, Ibiza 

Aug 31 - Maya Beach Club, Sorrento Italy 

Sept 6 - Exchange, Los Angeles, CA

Sept 21 - BEONIX Festival, Limassol, Cyprus

Sept 13 - Ants - Ushuaia Ibiza

