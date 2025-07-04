‘Katchi Sera’ sensation Sai Abhyankkar drops new track at Amazon Music India’s baelist 'Listening Party' in Chennai!

MUMBAI: Amazon Music India turned up the music in Chennai with an exclusive Listening Party celebrating its Prime Day campaign with baelist, and the debut of a brand-new track by viral sensation Sai Abhyankkar.

Set in the heart of the city, the event marked a powerful homecoming for Sai, who took the stage in front of an intimate crowd of fans, creators, and media to unveil his unreleased song ‘Vizhi Veekura’ live for the very first time. The vibe was intimate, electric, and packed with heart, just like Sai’s signature sound. The track will be available exclusively on Amazon Music India’s baelist playlist on 7th July 2025.

The event was part of baelist launch for Prime Day 2025, Amazon Music India’s flagship multilingual playlist celebrating love, feel-good vibes, and the spectrum of romantic emotions. baelist features songs from top titles, indie favourites, and is amplified via collaborations with celebrated artists including Guru Randhawa, Akshath Acharya, and Sai himself.

Sai, whose track ‘Katchi Sera’ catapulted him into the indie spotlight, is known for his distinctive fusion of contemporary and rooted melodies. The fusion-pop anthem continues to resonate deeply with India’s Gen Z. His growing discography, from fan-favorites like ‘Yaathi Yaathi’, ‘Kannamma En Kadhala’, and ‘Thendral Vanthu’ to his recent hit ‘Aasa Kooda’, reflects an artist who crafts music that’s both fresh and soul-stirring.

Reflecting on the night, Sai remarked in his signature warm and grounded tone, “Launching my new track as part of baelist with Amazon Music India was a truly personal moment. It wasn’t just a performance, it felt like I was sharing a piece of my journey with the people who’ve supported me along the way. Being in that space, surrounded by familiar faces, was deeply grounding. I hope people will connect with this new track.