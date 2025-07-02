RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  02 Jul 2025 17:12 |  By RnMTeam

A viral reel opened doors for collaboration between Guru Randhawa, creators Yash and Shanaya Makani for 'Sirra' from 'Without Prejudice'- details inside

MUMBAI: Music icon Guru Randhawa recently dropped an out-and-out dance number, 'Sirra', from his album, Without Prejudice. A highly energetic track, Sirra carries the OG charm and swag of Guru Randhawa. It also exudes an infectious vibe and boasts adrenaline-pumping lyrics, making for the ultimate mood-booster track!

At times when creators and influencers create waves on the internet through dance reels and recreating viral videos, two such individuals, Shanaya Makani and Yash, grabbed Guru's attention by showcasing their dance moves on his viral track 'Qatal'. As Qatal was trending big time on social media, Yash and Shanaya hopped into the trend of making their own recreations of the track. Their dancing skills caught Guru's eye! At times when creators often find it challenging to find a platform to grow and explore themselves, Guru offered them the space to establish themselves through his latest track, Sirra. While he lent his vocals to the song, Yash choreographed the hookstep and Shanaya brought her energy through her moves. This collaboration between Guru Randhawa, Yash and Shanaya Makani throws light that if given an opportunity, creators can flourish and bring novelty to various art forms.

Speaking about the song, Guru Randhawa shares, "Sirra is a very dear track to me and we had an incredible time shooting for it, recording it. It's filled with energy, has a very refreshing vibe, and will make you groove instantly. I'm also glad to have teamed up with Yash, who added style to the song with his fabulous choreography. We hope to collaborate more in the future and continue delivering high-energy songs."

Choreographer Yash says, "After the drop of the official music video of Qatal, I decided to teach that song. I shared the video, and after seeing that video, Guru Randhawa expressed the desire to collaborate soon. I was stunned, and I hadn't expected it all to happen this soon! And we're already shooting for his next music video!"

Influencer Shanaya Makani adds, "It is my first-ever music video and I had the most fun experience on set today. And it's even more fun now because one of my closest friends has choreographed it. It was an incredible experience, a collaboration that I'll never forget."

The song is penned and composed by Rony Ajnali, Gill Machhrai, and Guru Randhawa himself. Also featuring Kiran Bajwa, the song also carries her vocals along with Guru Randhawa. Through Sirra, Guru steps into a vibrant shade of pop beats and pumped-up music that highlights his range as a versatile artist. Considering Guru Randhawa's knack for connecting with his audiences through songs across genres, Sirra is sure to resonate with them, following suit of his global chartbuster, Qatal.

Recently, Guru Randhawa unveiled his maiden album, Without Prejudice, in collaboration with Warner Music India. Featuring nine diverse songs, all audio formats of these tracks, including Gallan Battan, Kithe Vasde Ne, Qatal, Snapback, and others are ruling hearts of the audience. In addition to these, Qatal, especially, has emerged as a global chartbuster, followed by massive attention garnered on Kithe Vasde Ne, and others.

As Guru Randhawa continues to dive deep into the vibrancy of music, his ability to reinvent the pop-culture trend proves why he is celebrated as a musical powerhouse.

Tags
Guru Randhawa Sirra Qatal music Songs
Related news
 | 04 Jul 2025

‘Katchi Sera’ sensation Sai Abhyankkar drops new track at Amazon Music India’s baelist 'Listening Party' in Chennai!

MUMBAI: Amazon Music India turned up the music in Chennai with an exclusive Listening Party celebrating its Prime Day campaign with baelist, and the debut of a brand-new track by viral sensation Sai Abhyankkar.

read more
 | 03 Jul 2025

Parmish Verma's Birthday Gift from Paradox: A Feature on 'Superstar'

MUMBAI: In a heartfelt gesture that is winning the internet, rapper-composer Paradox dropped a surprise feature with none other than Parmish Verma, as a birthday gift to the Punjabi superstar. 

read more
 | 03 Jul 2025

Breaking News: Chinki Minki twins go their separate ways

MUMBAI: In a shocking turn of events, the popular twin influencers Surabhi and Samriddhi Mehra, known for their comedic talent and entertaining content on social media and television, have announced that they're parting ways.

read more
 | 03 Jul 2025

Radio Outreach becomes Odisha's first fully green-energy powered Radio Station

MUMBAI: In a ground breaking move towards sustainable broadcasting, Radio Outreach 90.8 FM, based in Srirampur village of Jagatsinghpur, has become the first and only radio station in Odisha to operate entirely on green energy.

read more
 | 03 Jul 2025

With 'Tere Tere', Twin Strings captures the ache of unfinished love

MUMBAI: After the success of Mahi Mere Mahi, pop band Twin Strings returns with a brand-new single 'Tere Tere.' Staying true to their signature style of heartfelt lyrics and cinematic sound, the band once again dives into the emotional spaces we often leave unspoken.

read more

RnM Biz

BandLab expands licensing platform to connect artists and rights holders to AI Companies, opening the door to Legal AI music models

MUMBAI: BandLab, the world’s largest social music creation platform, today announced a major expread more

India Emerges as a powerhouse for Independent Music: TuneCore and Believe highlight regional growth, inclusivity, and artist empowerment

MUMBAI: In a candid conversation with Radioandmusic, Akhila Shankar (Head, TuneCore South Asia) read more

Apple Music turns 10: Celebrates milestone with new LA studio and game-changing features

MUMBAI: As Apple Music marks its 10th anniversary since launching on June 30, 2015, the US tech read more

Spotify study reveals when India listens to music

Gen Z and millennials from six metro cities highlight the most relevant moments when music...read more

Global Underground: FreshTunes connects the world with long-standing, truly free artist services

MUMBAI: FreshTunes is an artist services platform that has encouraged a community many music comread more

top# 5 articles

1
Breaking News: Chinki Minki twins go their separate ways

MUMBAI: In a shocking turn of events, the popular twin influencers Surabhi and Samriddhi Mehra, known for their comedic talent and entertaining...read more

2
‘Katchi Sera’ sensation Sai Abhyankkar drops new track at Amazon Music India’s baelist 'Listening Party' in Chennai!

MUMBAI: Amazon Music India turned up the music in Chennai with an exclusive Listening Party celebrating its Prime Day campaign with baelist, and the...read more

3
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas serve style and star power at Wimbledon 2025

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra made a glamorous appearance on Day 3 of Wimbledon 2025 in a stunning white high-necked dress that cinched at the waist,...read more

4
Rajesh Kumar lends his signature poetic flair to Pocket FM's 'India, Kuch Acha Suno!' campaign

MUMBAI: Actor and producer Rajesh Kumar, widely loved for his cult portrayal of Rosesh in 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai', has joined Pocket FM’s India, Kuch...read more

5
Radio Outreach becomes Odisha's first fully green-energy powered Radio Station

MUMBAI: In a ground breaking move towards sustainable broadcasting, Radio Outreach 90.8 FM, based in Srirampur village of Jagatsinghpur, has become...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games