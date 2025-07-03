With 'Tere Tere', Twin Strings captures the ache of unfinished love

MUMBAI: After the success of Mahi Mere Mahi, pop band Twin Strings returns with a brand-new single 'Tere Tere.' Staying true to their signature style of heartfelt lyrics and cinematic sound, the band once again dives into the emotional spaces we often leave unspoken.
Tere Tere isn’t just another love song, it’s about everything that was never said. It captures that phase in love where there’s no big fight, no closure… just silence. “We wanted Tere Tere to feel like a letter that was never sent,” as quoted by Twin Strings. “A hug that never reached. A goodbye that was never said.” the band further adds.
With Tere Tere, the band once again does what they do best turn raw, relatable emotions into songs that connects to the heart directly!
Stream Tere Tere now on all major platforms.
MUMBAI: BandLab, the world’s largest social music creation platform, today announced a major expread more
MUMBAI: In a candid conversation with Radioandmusic, Akhila Shankar (Head, TuneCore South Asia) read more
MUMBAI: As Apple Music marks its 10th anniversary since launching on June 30, 2015, the US tech read more
Gen Z and millennials from six metro cities highlight the most relevant moments when music...read more
MUMBAI: FreshTunes is an artist services platform that has encouraged a community many music comread more
MUMBAI: In a shocking turn of events, the popular twin influencers Surabhi and Samriddhi Mehra, known for their comedic talent and entertaining...read more
MUMBAI: In a ground breaking move towards sustainable broadcasting, Radio Outreach 90.8 FM, based in Srirampur village of Jagatsinghpur, has become...read more
MUMBAI: In a world where reinvention is the real superpower, Devangana B Chauhan emerges as a tour de force—an electric blend of grit, grace, and...read more
MUMBAI: In a heartfelt gesture that is winning the internet, rapper-composer Paradox dropped a surprise feature with none other than Parmish Verma,...read more
MUMBAI: Amazon Music India turned up the music in Chennai with an exclusive Listening Party celebrating its Prime Day campaign with baelist, and the...read more