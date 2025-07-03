With 'Tere Tere', Twin Strings captures the ache of unfinished love

MUMBAI: After the success of Mahi Mere Mahi, pop band Twin Strings returns with a brand-new single 'Tere Tere.' Staying true to their signature style of heartfelt lyrics and cinematic sound, the band once again dives into the emotional spaces we often leave unspoken.

Tere Tere isn’t just another love song, it’s about everything that was never said. It captures that phase in love where there’s no big fight, no closure… just silence. “We wanted Tere Tere to feel like a letter that was never sent,” as quoted by Twin Strings. “A hug that never reached. A goodbye that was never said.” the band further adds.

With Tere Tere, the band once again does what they do best turn raw, relatable emotions into songs that connects to the heart directly!

Stream Tere Tere now on all major platforms.