Radio Outreach becomes Odisha's first fully green-energy powered Radio Station

MUMBAI: In a ground breaking move towards sustainable broadcasting, Radio Outreach 90.8 FM, based in Srirampur village of Jagatsinghpur, has become the first and only radio station in Odisha to operate entirely on green energy.
From powering transmitters to running its studio equipment and office infrastructure, the community radio station now functions 100% on renewable energy sources, i.e., solar power. This significant transition not only reduces the station’s carbon footprint but also sets an example for media organizations across the state and beyond.
“We are proud to lead this green revolution in media,” said Subrat Kumar Pati, Station Director of Radio Outreach. “As a community radio serving rural Odisha, we believe it is our duty to promote sustainable practices—not just through our programs, but through our operations as well."
Established in 2023, Radio Outreach has been a strong voice for local communities, focusing on grassroots issues such as health, education, agriculture, culture and women's empowerment. The shift to clean energy further aligns with its mission to build an equitable and eco-conscious future.
The green energy initiative was executed with the help of a rooftop solar system. According to station engineers, the system now meets 100% of the station’s daily energy needs—even during peak summer operations.
Environmental activists and community leaders have hailed this achievement as a model for other community broadcasters. “This is a remarkable step. It shows how even small media units can contribute meaningfully to climate action,” said Dr. Basant Manjari Das, a local environmentalist.
With this milestone, Radio Outreach has not only strengthened its role as a change-maker in Odisha’s media landscape but also redefined what it means to be truly community-driven.
