RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  03 Jul 2025 14:10 |  By Namrata Kale

Radio Outreach becomes Odisha's first fully green-energy powered Radio Station

MUMBAI: In a ground breaking move towards sustainable broadcasting, Radio Outreach 90.8 FM, based in Srirampur village of Jagatsinghpur, has become the first and only radio station in Odisha to operate entirely on green energy.

From powering transmitters to running its studio equipment and office infrastructure, the community radio station now functions 100% on renewable energy sources, i.e., solar power. This significant transition not only reduces the station’s carbon footprint but also sets an example for media organizations across the state and beyond.

“We are proud to lead this green revolution in media,” said Subrat Kumar Pati, Station Director of Radio Outreach. “As a community radio serving rural Odisha, we believe it is our duty to promote sustainable practices—not just through our programs, but through our operations as well."

Established in 2023, Radio Outreach has been a strong voice for local communities, focusing on grassroots issues such as health, education, agriculture, culture and women's empowerment. The shift to clean energy further aligns with its mission to build an equitable and eco-conscious future.

The green energy initiative was executed with the help of a rooftop solar system. According to station engineers, the system now meets 100% of the station’s daily energy needs—even during peak summer operations.

Environmental activists and community leaders have hailed this achievement as a model for other community broadcasters. “This is a remarkable step. It shows how even small media units can contribute meaningfully to climate action,” said Dr. Basant Manjari Das, a local environmentalist.

With this milestone, Radio Outreach has not only strengthened its role as a change-maker in Odisha’s media landscape but also redefined what it means to be truly community-driven.

Tags
Radio Outreach Odisha radio music Radio Outreach 90.8 FM
Related news
 | 04 Jul 2025

‘Katchi Sera’ sensation Sai Abhyankkar drops new track at Amazon Music India’s baelist 'Listening Party' in Chennai!

MUMBAI: Amazon Music India turned up the music in Chennai with an exclusive Listening Party celebrating its Prime Day campaign with baelist, and the debut of a brand-new track by viral sensation Sai Abhyankkar.

read more
 | 03 Jul 2025

Parmish Verma's Birthday Gift from Paradox: A Feature on 'Superstar'

MUMBAI: In a heartfelt gesture that is winning the internet, rapper-composer Paradox dropped a surprise feature with none other than Parmish Verma, as a birthday gift to the Punjabi superstar. 

read more
 | 03 Jul 2025

Breaking News: Chinki Minki twins go their separate ways

MUMBAI: In a shocking turn of events, the popular twin influencers Surabhi and Samriddhi Mehra, known for their comedic talent and entertaining content on social media and television, have announced that they're parting ways.

read more
 | 03 Jul 2025

With 'Tere Tere', Twin Strings captures the ache of unfinished love

MUMBAI: After the success of Mahi Mere Mahi, pop band Twin Strings returns with a brand-new single 'Tere Tere.' Staying true to their signature style of heartfelt lyrics and cinematic sound, the band once again dives into the emotional spaces we often leave unspoken.

read more
 | 03 Jul 2025

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas serve style and star power at Wimbledon 2025

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra made a glamorous appearance on Day 3 of Wimbledon 2025 in a stunning white high-necked dress that cinched at the waist, exuding effortless elegance.

read more

RnM Biz

BandLab expands licensing platform to connect artists and rights holders to AI Companies, opening the door to Legal AI music models

MUMBAI: BandLab, the world’s largest social music creation platform, today announced a major expread more

India Emerges as a powerhouse for Independent Music: TuneCore and Believe highlight regional growth, inclusivity, and artist empowerment

MUMBAI: In a candid conversation with Radioandmusic, Akhila Shankar (Head, TuneCore South Asia) read more

Apple Music turns 10: Celebrates milestone with new LA studio and game-changing features

MUMBAI: As Apple Music marks its 10th anniversary since launching on June 30, 2015, the US tech read more

Spotify study reveals when India listens to music

Gen Z and millennials from six metro cities highlight the most relevant moments when music...read more

Global Underground: FreshTunes connects the world with long-standing, truly free artist services

MUMBAI: FreshTunes is an artist services platform that has encouraged a community many music comread more

top# 5 articles

1
"The mic gave me my voice, but the camera gave me my soul” says Devangana B Chauhan, the actress who's redefining versatility with vibe, verve and vision

MUMBAI: In a world where reinvention is the real superpower, Devangana B Chauhan emerges as a tour de force—an electric blend of grit, grace, and...read more

2
Parmish Verma's Birthday Gift from Paradox: A Feature on 'Superstar'

MUMBAI: In a heartfelt gesture that is winning the internet, rapper-composer Paradox dropped a surprise feature with none other than Parmish Verma,...read more

3
‘Katchi Sera’ sensation Sai Abhyankkar drops new track at Amazon Music India’s baelist 'Listening Party' in Chennai!

MUMBAI: Amazon Music India turned up the music in Chennai with an exclusive Listening Party celebrating its Prime Day campaign with baelist, and the...read more

4
Breaking News: Chinki Minki twins go their separate ways

MUMBAI: In a shocking turn of events, the popular twin influencers Surabhi and Samriddhi Mehra, known for their comedic talent and entertaining...read more

5
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas serve style and star power at Wimbledon 2025

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra made a glamorous appearance on Day 3 of Wimbledon 2025 in a stunning white high-necked dress that cinched at the waist,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games