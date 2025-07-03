Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas serve style and star power at Wimbledon 2025

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra made a glamorous appearance on Day 3 of Wimbledon 2025 in a stunning white high-necked dress that cinched at the waist, exuding effortless elegance. By her side, Nick Jonas looked sharp in a navy blazer and cream chinos as the couple turned heads inside the AELTC’s Parkside Suite at No.1 Court at The Championships 2025.

All eyes were on the duo as they shared a relaxed moment courtside, posing for photos and soaking in the action. Adding to the celebrity sparkle, Priyanka was also seen sharing a warm exchange with WWE superstar and actor John Cena at the UK’s most iconic tennis tournament.