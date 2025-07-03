Parmish Verma's Birthday Gift from Paradox: A Feature on 'Superstar'

MUMBAI: In a heartfelt gesture that is winning the internet, rapper-composer Paradox dropped a surprise feature with none other than Parmish Verma, as a birthday gift to the Punjabi superstar.

The track, titled "Superstar", isn’t just a banger. It is a tribute from one artist to another, rooted in emotion and mutual respect. The song and its visuals spotlight the story of the everyday Indian dreamer -representing two lives, two professions, both grounded in hustle and heart. One character chases his dream to become an artist, while the other quietly carries the weight of responsibilities for his family. The narrative is fictional, yet deeply relatable.

“Parmish paaji has been one of my inspirations since day one. 'Superstar' is just my way of saying thank you. Honoured to share a track with him.”, says Paradox.

In every frame, Paradox wears a piece of history. Each shirt is a reference to an iconic Parmish Verma track, creating a visual tribute only the real fans will catch.

“I saw a piece of myself in Paradox, a heart full of dreams and eyes full of innocence. I love it when he’s around. The day I was making this song, I called him midway through producing it because I knew he was going to make it a complete 360° moment for me. In a way, I’m with myself in this video. Wishing him nothing but love and success.”, says Parmish.

Unannounced and driven purely by respect and love, this collaboration is already being celebrated as one of the most original birthday tributes of the year.

"Superstar" is now streaming on all platforms.