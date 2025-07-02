RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  02 Jul 2025 17:16 |  By RnMTeam

'Maahi Mereya' by Abhijeet and Varun is a soulful ode to love that doesn't need fireworks

MUMBAI: In a world of high-octane beats and dramatic heartbreak songs, Abhijeet Shrivastava and Varun Jain’s “Maahi Mereya” arrives as a gentle, comforting reminder of what love can truly feel like - steady, safe, and deeply personal. A tender mix of heartfelt lyrics and soft melodies, the song captures the moment when love feels calm, soulful and intimate like finally coming home to your forever. 

The track is crafted by one of our music industry’s most evocative vocalist Varun Jain in collaboration with the super talented composer Abhijeet Srivastava and penned by Shayra Apoorva. “Maahi Mereya” is a sonic embrace, sung in a delicate mix of Hindi and Punjabi, that captures the essence of a bond written for a forever kind of love story. Every tune feels intentional, pure and too precious to let slip away. 

Varun Jain, the singer shares “Abhijeet & I wanted to create something that captures what it means to love someone with your soul and whole heart. Maahi Mereya is for everyone who’s ever loved beyond logic, I hope it resonates with everyone who listens and the listeners support and love this track as much as they did to all my previous releases” 

“The idea was always intimacy,” adds Abhijeet Srivastava, the composer “The kind of melody that makes you pause mid-chaos and just makes you feel at home. We kept it simple, raw, and real. Maahi Mereya is the kind of song that plays in the background when you look at your soulmate with heart eyes. We hope Maahi Mereya makes people feel connected to the beautiful, everyday experiences of love”

Maahi Mereya invites listeners to slow down and dive into a soundscape that feels timeless. In a culture obsessed with the loud and fleeting, this track is a quiet rebellion, an ode to love that’s steady, soulful, and sacred. Because sometimes, love doesn’t need fireworks. It just needs a song that feels like home.

Listen to “Maahi Mereya” here by Abhijeet & Varun: https://va.lnk.to/MaahiMereyaDC

Tags
Maahi Mereya Abhijeet Shrivastava music Songs
Related news
 | 04 Jul 2025

‘Katchi Sera’ sensation Sai Abhyankkar drops new track at Amazon Music India’s baelist 'Listening Party' in Chennai!

MUMBAI: Amazon Music India turned up the music in Chennai with an exclusive Listening Party celebrating its Prime Day campaign with baelist, and the debut of a brand-new track by viral sensation Sai Abhyankkar.

read more
 | 03 Jul 2025

Parmish Verma's Birthday Gift from Paradox: A Feature on 'Superstar'

MUMBAI: In a heartfelt gesture that is winning the internet, rapper-composer Paradox dropped a surprise feature with none other than Parmish Verma, as a birthday gift to the Punjabi superstar. 

read more
 | 03 Jul 2025

Breaking News: Chinki Minki twins go their separate ways

MUMBAI: In a shocking turn of events, the popular twin influencers Surabhi and Samriddhi Mehra, known for their comedic talent and entertaining content on social media and television, have announced that they're parting ways.

read more
 | 03 Jul 2025

Radio Outreach becomes Odisha's first fully green-energy powered Radio Station

MUMBAI: In a ground breaking move towards sustainable broadcasting, Radio Outreach 90.8 FM, based in Srirampur village of Jagatsinghpur, has become the first and only radio station in Odisha to operate entirely on green energy.

read more
 | 03 Jul 2025

With 'Tere Tere', Twin Strings captures the ache of unfinished love

MUMBAI: After the success of Mahi Mere Mahi, pop band Twin Strings returns with a brand-new single 'Tere Tere.' Staying true to their signature style of heartfelt lyrics and cinematic sound, the band once again dives into the emotional spaces we often leave unspoken.

read more

RnM Biz

BandLab expands licensing platform to connect artists and rights holders to AI Companies, opening the door to Legal AI music models

MUMBAI: BandLab, the world’s largest social music creation platform, today announced a major expread more

India Emerges as a powerhouse for Independent Music: TuneCore and Believe highlight regional growth, inclusivity, and artist empowerment

MUMBAI: In a candid conversation with Radioandmusic, Akhila Shankar (Head, TuneCore South Asia) read more

Apple Music turns 10: Celebrates milestone with new LA studio and game-changing features

MUMBAI: As Apple Music marks its 10th anniversary since launching on June 30, 2015, the US tech read more

Spotify study reveals when India listens to music

Gen Z and millennials from six metro cities highlight the most relevant moments when music...read more

Global Underground: FreshTunes connects the world with long-standing, truly free artist services

MUMBAI: FreshTunes is an artist services platform that has encouraged a community many music comread more

top# 5 articles

1
Breaking News: Chinki Minki twins go their separate ways

MUMBAI: In a shocking turn of events, the popular twin influencers Surabhi and Samriddhi Mehra, known for their comedic talent and entertaining...read more

2
Radio Outreach becomes Odisha's first fully green-energy powered Radio Station

MUMBAI: In a ground breaking move towards sustainable broadcasting, Radio Outreach 90.8 FM, based in Srirampur village of Jagatsinghpur, has become...read more

3
"The mic gave me my voice, but the camera gave me my soul” says Devangana B Chauhan, the actress who's redefining versatility with vibe, verve and vision

MUMBAI: In a world where reinvention is the real superpower, Devangana B Chauhan emerges as a tour de force—an electric blend of grit, grace, and...read more

4
Parmish Verma's Birthday Gift from Paradox: A Feature on 'Superstar'

MUMBAI: In a heartfelt gesture that is winning the internet, rapper-composer Paradox dropped a surprise feature with none other than Parmish Verma,...read more

5
‘Katchi Sera’ sensation Sai Abhyankkar drops new track at Amazon Music India’s baelist 'Listening Party' in Chennai!

MUMBAI: Amazon Music India turned up the music in Chennai with an exclusive Listening Party celebrating its Prime Day campaign with baelist, and the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games