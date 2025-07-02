Jackky Bhagnani's Jjust Music honoured with the Mid-Day Showbiz Icon Award 2025

MUMBAI: Actor, producer and music entrepreneur Jackky Bhagnani's Jjust Music has been honoured with the prestigious Midday Showbiz Icon Award 2025 for the resounding success of 'Gori Hai Kalaiyan.' Since its release, the track from 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' featuring Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh has become a cult favourite. Sung by Badshah and Kanika Kapoor, the foot-tapping number has consistently topped music charts, trended on social media and livened up weddings, parties, and events across the country.

One of the most frequently played dance tracks of the year, 'Gori Hai Kalaiyan' has given a fresh, new twist to the Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Prada song from the 1990 blockbuster hit, 'Aaj Ka Arjun.'

“More than just a revamp of a classic, ‘Gori Hai Kalaiyan’ was an attempt to give a modern, peppy twist to an evergreen track. Whether it’s the vocals by Badshah, Kanika Kapoor, and Sharvi Yadav, or the composition by Akshay and IP, each element came together to bring out that contemporary club vibe. This recognition also means a lot because it reflects Jjust Music's efforts to contribute to Indian music in whatever way possible,” says Jackky Bhagnani.

“It’s always special when a track connects across generations. Gori Hai Kalaiyan has that perfect blend of nostalgia and new-school energy. I had a blast bringing my vibe to it, and I think that high-octane edge is what really made it stand out. Huge shoutout to everyone who’s grooved to it—it’s your love that made this win possible", says Badshah.