RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  02 Jul 2025 17:29 |  By RnMTeam

Jackky Bhagnani's Jjust Music honoured with the Mid-Day Showbiz Icon Award 2025

MUMBAI: Actor, producer and music entrepreneur Jackky Bhagnani's Jjust Music has been honoured with the prestigious Midday Showbiz Icon Award 2025 for the resounding success of 'Gori Hai Kalaiyan.' Since its release, the track from 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' featuring Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh has become a cult favourite. Sung by Badshah and Kanika Kapoor, the foot-tapping number has consistently topped music charts, trended on social media and livened up weddings, parties, and events across the country.

One of the most frequently played dance tracks of the year, 'Gori Hai Kalaiyan' has given a fresh, new twist to the Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Prada song from the 1990 blockbuster hit, 'Aaj Ka Arjun.'

“More than just a revamp of a classic, ‘Gori Hai Kalaiyan’ was an attempt to give a modern, peppy twist to an evergreen track. Whether it’s the vocals by Badshah, Kanika Kapoor, and Sharvi Yadav, or the composition by Akshay and IP, each element came together to bring out that contemporary club vibe. This recognition also means a lot because it reflects Jjust Music's efforts to contribute to Indian music in whatever way possible,” says Jackky Bhagnani.

“It’s always special when a track connects across generations. Gori Hai Kalaiyan has that perfect blend of nostalgia and new-school energy. I had a blast bringing my vibe to it, and I think that high-octane edge is what really made it stand out. Huge shoutout to everyone who’s grooved to it—it’s your love that made this win possible", says Badshah.

Tags
Jjust Music Badshah music Songs
Related news
 | 04 Jul 2025

‘Katchi Sera’ sensation Sai Abhyankkar drops new track at Amazon Music India’s baelist 'Listening Party' in Chennai!

MUMBAI: Amazon Music India turned up the music in Chennai with an exclusive Listening Party celebrating its Prime Day campaign with baelist, and the debut of a brand-new track by viral sensation Sai Abhyankkar.

read more
 | 03 Jul 2025

Parmish Verma's Birthday Gift from Paradox: A Feature on 'Superstar'

MUMBAI: In a heartfelt gesture that is winning the internet, rapper-composer Paradox dropped a surprise feature with none other than Parmish Verma, as a birthday gift to the Punjabi superstar. 

read more
 | 03 Jul 2025

Breaking News: Chinki Minki twins go their separate ways

MUMBAI: In a shocking turn of events, the popular twin influencers Surabhi and Samriddhi Mehra, known for their comedic talent and entertaining content on social media and television, have announced that they're parting ways.

read more
 | 03 Jul 2025

Radio Outreach becomes Odisha's first fully green-energy powered Radio Station

MUMBAI: In a ground breaking move towards sustainable broadcasting, Radio Outreach 90.8 FM, based in Srirampur village of Jagatsinghpur, has become the first and only radio station in Odisha to operate entirely on green energy.

read more
 | 03 Jul 2025

With 'Tere Tere', Twin Strings captures the ache of unfinished love

MUMBAI: After the success of Mahi Mere Mahi, pop band Twin Strings returns with a brand-new single 'Tere Tere.' Staying true to their signature style of heartfelt lyrics and cinematic sound, the band once again dives into the emotional spaces we often leave unspoken.

read more

RnM Biz

BandLab expands licensing platform to connect artists and rights holders to AI Companies, opening the door to Legal AI music models

MUMBAI: BandLab, the world’s largest social music creation platform, today announced a major expread more

India Emerges as a powerhouse for Independent Music: TuneCore and Believe highlight regional growth, inclusivity, and artist empowerment

MUMBAI: In a candid conversation with Radioandmusic, Akhila Shankar (Head, TuneCore South Asia) read more

Apple Music turns 10: Celebrates milestone with new LA studio and game-changing features

MUMBAI: As Apple Music marks its 10th anniversary since launching on June 30, 2015, the US tech read more

Spotify study reveals when India listens to music

Gen Z and millennials from six metro cities highlight the most relevant moments when music...read more

Global Underground: FreshTunes connects the world with long-standing, truly free artist services

MUMBAI: FreshTunes is an artist services platform that has encouraged a community many music comread more

top# 5 articles

1
Breaking News: Chinki Minki twins go their separate ways

MUMBAI: In a shocking turn of events, the popular twin influencers Surabhi and Samriddhi Mehra, known for their comedic talent and entertaining...read more

2
Radio Outreach becomes Odisha's first fully green-energy powered Radio Station

MUMBAI: In a ground breaking move towards sustainable broadcasting, Radio Outreach 90.8 FM, based in Srirampur village of Jagatsinghpur, has become...read more

3
"The mic gave me my voice, but the camera gave me my soul” says Devangana B Chauhan, the actress who's redefining versatility with vibe, verve and vision

MUMBAI: In a world where reinvention is the real superpower, Devangana B Chauhan emerges as a tour de force—an electric blend of grit, grace, and...read more

4
Parmish Verma's Birthday Gift from Paradox: A Feature on 'Superstar'

MUMBAI: In a heartfelt gesture that is winning the internet, rapper-composer Paradox dropped a surprise feature with none other than Parmish Verma,...read more

5
‘Katchi Sera’ sensation Sai Abhyankkar drops new track at Amazon Music India’s baelist 'Listening Party' in Chennai!

MUMBAI: Amazon Music India turned up the music in Chennai with an exclusive Listening Party celebrating its Prime Day campaign with baelist, and the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games