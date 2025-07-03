Breaking News: Chinki Minki twins go their separate ways

MUMBAI: In a shocking turn of events, the popular twin influencers Surabhi and Samriddhi Mehra, known for their comedic talent and entertaining content on social media and television, have announced that they're parting ways.
The sisters, who gained fame with their quirky and humorous videos on social media platforms and appearances on shows like "The Kapil Sharma Show," have been a beloved fixture in the entertainment industry. Fans are stunned by the sudden news and are taking to social media to express their sadness.
Their official emotional Instagram Post read as below:
The Chinki Minki twins have built a massive following on social media, and their fans are invested in their lives and content. While this split may come as a shock, fans will likely continue to support both Surabhi and Samriddhi in their future endeavors.
MUMBAI: BandLab, the world’s largest social music creation platform, today announced a major expread more
MUMBAI: In a candid conversation with Radioandmusic, Akhila Shankar (Head, TuneCore South Asia) read more
MUMBAI: As Apple Music marks its 10th anniversary since launching on June 30, 2015, the US tech read more
Gen Z and millennials from six metro cities highlight the most relevant moments when music...read more
MUMBAI: FreshTunes is an artist services platform that has encouraged a community many music comread more
MUMBAI: Amazon Music India turned up the music in Chennai with an exclusive Listening Party celebrating its Prime Day campaign with baelist, and the...read more
MUMBAI: In a shocking turn of events, the popular twin influencers Surabhi and Samriddhi Mehra, known for their comedic talent and entertaining...read more
MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra made a glamorous appearance on Day 3 of Wimbledon 2025 in a stunning white high-necked dress that cinched at the waist,...read more
MUMBAI: Actor and producer Rajesh Kumar, widely loved for his cult portrayal of Rosesh in 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai', has joined Pocket FM’s India, Kuch...read more
MUMBAI: In a ground breaking move towards sustainable broadcasting, Radio Outreach 90.8 FM, based in Srirampur village of Jagatsinghpur, has become...read more