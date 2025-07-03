Breaking News: Chinki Minki twins go their separate ways

MUMBAI: In a shocking turn of events, the popular twin influencers Surabhi and Samriddhi Mehra, known for their comedic talent and entertaining content on social media and television, have announced that they're parting ways.

The sisters, who gained fame with their quirky and humorous videos on social media platforms and appearances on shows like "The Kapil Sharma Show," have been a beloved fixture in the entertainment industry. Fans are stunned by the sudden news and are taking to social media to express their sadness.

Their official emotional Instagram Post read as below:

The Chinki Minki twins have built a massive following on social media, and their fans are invested in their lives and content. While this split may come as a shock, fans will likely continue to support both Surabhi and Samriddhi in their future endeavors.