News |  02 Jul 2025 17:12 |  By RnMTeam

A viral reel opened doors for collaboration between Guru Randhawa, creators Yash and Shanaya Makani for 'Sirra' from 'Without Prejudice'- details inside

MUMBAI: Music icon Guru Randhawa recently dropped an out-and-out dance number, 'Sirra', from his album, Without Prejudice. A highly energetic track, Sirra carries the OG charm and swag of Guru Randhawa. It also exudes an infectious vibe and boasts adrenaline-pumping lyrics, making for the ultimate mood-booster track!

At times when creators and influencers create waves on the internet through dance reels and recreating viral videos, two such individuals, Shanaya Makani and Yash, grabbed Guru's attention by showcasing their dance moves on his viral track 'Qatal'. As Qatal was trending big time on social media, Yash and Shanaya hopped into the trend of making their own recreations of the track. Their dancing skills caught Guru's eye! At times when creators often find it challenging to find a platform to grow and explore themselves, Guru offered them the space to establish themselves through his latest track, Sirra. While he lent his vocals to the song, Yash choreographed the hookstep and Shanaya brought her energy through her moves. This collaboration between Guru Randhawa, Yash and Shanaya Makani throws light that if given an opportunity, creators can flourish and bring novelty to various art forms.

Speaking about the song, Guru Randhawa shares, "Sirra is a very dear track to me and we had an incredible time shooting for it, recording it. It's filled with energy, has a very refreshing vibe, and will make you groove instantly. I'm also glad to have teamed up with Yash, who added style to the song with his fabulous choreography. We hope to collaborate more in the future and continue delivering high-energy songs."

Choreographer Yash says, "After the drop of the official music video of Qatal, I decided to teach that song. I shared the video, and after seeing that video, Guru Randhawa expressed the desire to collaborate soon. I was stunned, and I hadn't expected it all to happen this soon! And we're already shooting for his next music video!"

Influencer Shanaya Makani adds, "It is my first-ever music video and I had the most fun experience on set today. And it's even more fun now because one of my closest friends has choreographed it. It was an incredible experience, a collaboration that I'll never forget."

The song is penned and composed by Rony Ajnali, Gill Machhrai, and Guru Randhawa himself. Also featuring Kiran Bajwa, the song also carries her vocals along with Guru Randhawa. Through Sirra, Guru steps into a vibrant shade of pop beats and pumped-up music that highlights his range as a versatile artist. Considering Guru Randhawa's knack for connecting with his audiences through songs across genres, Sirra is sure to resonate with them, following suit of his global chartbuster, Qatal.

Recently, Guru Randhawa unveiled his maiden album, Without Prejudice, in collaboration with Warner Music India. Featuring nine diverse songs, all audio formats of these tracks, including Gallan Battan, Kithe Vasde Ne, Qatal, Snapback, and others are ruling hearts of the audience. In addition to these, Qatal, especially, has emerged as a global chartbuster, followed by massive attention garnered on Kithe Vasde Ne, and others.

As Guru Randhawa continues to dive deep into the vibrancy of music, his ability to reinvent the pop-culture trend proves why he is celebrated as a musical powerhouse.

Guru Randhawa Sirra Qatal music Songs
