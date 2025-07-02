Soumita Saha's new song 'Golpo' is a tendency tapestry of love

MUMBAI: Soumita Saha’s new Bengali single “Golpo” is an exquisite melodic tale where friendship blossoms into love. Written, composed, and soulfully rendered by Soumita herself, this romantic ballad radiates charm and nostalgia. The visually enchanting animation, crafted by her own art studio team, showcases plastic-doll-style characters journeying through life—from innocent toddlers in school attire to a heartwarming culmination as a Bengali bride and groom. Each frame narrates the evolution of love, wrapped in sweet sentimentality and breathtaking artistry, making “Golpo” an unforgettable auditory and visual experience.

Soumita penned “Golpo” in 2024 and commenced work on its composition in March 2025. The song has been released under the prestigious Eastern Indian record label Raga Music, a name synonymous with musical legacy. Having collaborated with legends like Hemanta Mukherjee, Manna Dey, Asha Bhonsle, Lata Mangeshkar, and later icons like Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik, Raga Music carries the heritage of India’s golden musical eras. “It is an absolute honour to have my original composition ‘Golpo’ released by Raga Music,” shares Soumita. “I am elated to associate with a label that celebrates timeless legends and musical excellence.” Golpo is set to stream across all major platforms, distributed by the esteemed Raga Music. Following the success of her Enrique Iglesias tribute, Soumita—renowned in playback, Tagore, and EDM circuits—emerges as a genre-blending composer. While ' Swapno' evoked '90s emo-pop, " Golpo" fuses jazz, blues, and modern storytelling with finesse.The composer unfailingly mesmerizes her audience with every new creation, weaving sonic brilliance and emotional depth into each masterpiece, reaffirming her uncanny ability to transcend genres and craft melodies that linger like poetry etched in the soul.

Soumita’s “Golpo” has been meticulously recorded, mixed, and mastered by Rana Mondal at New RJ Studio. “While working on the arrangement, I restructured the song multiple times. I enjoy experimenting with punch and rhythmic textures that harmonize with the soul of the piece. Ultimately, this version of ' Golpo ' resonated with me the most,” shares the versatile singer-composer. Currently, Soumita is immersed in Tagore music projects and preparing for an Independence Day release, while simultaneously crafting her much-anticipated Durga Puja single. “With Puja arriving in September this year, we transition straight from Independence Day into festive fervour,” she adds. Her artistic momentum continues to flourish, leaving audiences spellbound with every nuanced creation and genre-spanning masterpiece.