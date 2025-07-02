Rajesh Kumar lends his signature poetic flair to Pocket FM's 'India, Kuch Acha Suno!' campaign

MUMBAI: Actor and producer Rajesh Kumar, widely loved for his cult portrayal of Rosesh in 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai', has joined Pocket FM’s India, Kuch Acha Suno! Campaign bringing with him a burst of theatrical satire and nostalgic charm.

In his first collaboration with Pocket FM, Rajesh headlines a quirky new film titled “O Moma!”, built around a cleverly written spoken word script that calls out the everyday noise we subject ourselves to nosy conversations, endless social media reels, gossip loops, and background chaos that never seems to pause. Styled as a poetic monologue reminiscent of his iconic on-screen character, the film urges audiences to give their ears a break and choose content that’s easy, immersive, and enriching.

“Mujhe satata bas ek fear, kitna gandh sunti ho aap pura year.

O Moma, give your beautiful ears a spa treat

Suno Pocket FM, where stories are spicy and sweet.”

Talking about the concept, Rajesh Kumar, said, “There is a certain joy in saying serious things playfully and that’s exactly what the campaign India Kuch Acha Suno does. The script had a flavour I instantly connected with. It is rare to find something that lets you be irreverent, lyrical, and relevant all at once. This was fun to enact, and even more fun to believe in.”

With its layered wordplay and lyrical wit, the video fits squarely into Pocket FM’s broader campaign India, Kuch Acha Suno! which champions the idea of consciously tuning out digital clutter and tuning into meaningful audio storytelling. The campaign has earlier featured cricketers such as Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Harshit Rana, each addressing the idea of noise in their own unique way.

With this film, Pocket FM continues to push the narrative of mindful listening turning everyday interruptions into storytelling opportunities, and blending entertainment with insight.