Maroon 5 showcases Behati Prinsloo in bold new visual for upcoming single 'All Night'

MUMBAI: Maroon 5 has unveiled their latest single, All Night, alongside a striking music video that puts model Behati Prinsloo—wife of frontman Adam Levine—at the center of the narrative. In a creative shift from the band’s usual visuals, Prinsloo takes the spotlight in one of her most prominent appearances to date.
Set for official release on August 15, All Night delves into the emotional intensity of a passionate relationship, pairing the band’s signature upbeat production with introspective lyrics. The decision to foreground Prinsloo signals Maroon 5’s growing interest in reimagining their visual storytelling and experimenting with their artistic direction.
Fan response has been overwhelmingly positive, suggesting the band’s audience is ready to embrace this fresh chapter.
MUMBAI: BandLab, the world’s largest social music creation platform, today announced a major expread more
MUMBAI: In a candid conversation with Radioandmusic, Akhila Shankar (Head, TuneCore South Asia) read more
MUMBAI: As Apple Music marks its 10th anniversary since launching on June 30, 2015, the US tech read more
Gen Z and millennials from six metro cities highlight the most relevant moments when music...read more
MUMBAI: FreshTunes is an artist services platform that has encouraged a community many music comread more
MUMBAI: Actor, producer and music entrepreneur Jackky Bhagnani's Jjust Music has been honoured with the prestigious Midday Showbiz Icon Award 2025...read more
MUMBAI: In a world of high-octane beats and dramatic heartbreak songs, Abhijeet Shrivastava and Varun Jain’s “Maahi Mereya” arrives as a gentle,...read more
MUMBAI: Maya Somaiya School of Music and Performing Arts, a premier institution under Somaiya Vidyavihar University, has opened admissions for the...read more
MUMBAI: Dust off your Walkman, dig out that denim jacket, and prepare for a neon-coloured nostalgia trip: Men Without Hats are back with a synth-pop...read more
MUMBAI: Global music trailblazer DJ Snake joins forces with Colombian reggaeton icon J Balvin to release “Noventa,” an exhilarating summer single...read more