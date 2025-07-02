'Maahi Mereya' by Abhijeet and Varun is a soulful ode to love that doesn't need fireworks

MUMBAI: In a world of high-octane beats and dramatic heartbreak songs, Abhijeet Shrivastava and Varun Jain’s “Maahi Mereya” arrives as a gentle, comforting reminder of what love can truly feel like - steady, safe, and deeply personal. A tender mix of heartfelt lyrics and soft melodies, the song captures the moment when love feels calm, soulful and intimate like finally coming home to your forever.

The track is crafted by one of our music industry’s most evocative vocalist Varun Jain in collaboration with the super talented composer Abhijeet Srivastava and penned by Shayra Apoorva. “Maahi Mereya” is a sonic embrace, sung in a delicate mix of Hindi and Punjabi, that captures the essence of a bond written for a forever kind of love story. Every tune feels intentional, pure and too precious to let slip away.

Varun Jain, the singer shares “Abhijeet & I wanted to create something that captures what it means to love someone with your soul and whole heart. Maahi Mereya is for everyone who’s ever loved beyond logic, I hope it resonates with everyone who listens and the listeners support and love this track as much as they did to all my previous releases”

“The idea was always intimacy,” adds Abhijeet Srivastava, the composer “The kind of melody that makes you pause mid-chaos and just makes you feel at home. We kept it simple, raw, and real. Maahi Mereya is the kind of song that plays in the background when you look at your soulmate with heart eyes. We hope Maahi Mereya makes people feel connected to the beautiful, everyday experiences of love”

Maahi Mereya invites listeners to slow down and dive into a soundscape that feels timeless. In a culture obsessed with the loud and fleeting, this track is a quiet rebellion, an ode to love that’s steady, soulful, and sacred. Because sometimes, love doesn’t need fireworks. It just needs a song that feels like home.

