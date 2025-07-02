'Maahi Mereya' by Abhijeet and Varun is a soulful ode to love that doesn't need fireworks

MUMBAI: In a world of high-octane beats and dramatic heartbreak songs, Abhijeet Shrivastava and Varun Jain’s “Maahi Mereya” arrives as a gentle, comforting reminder of what love can truly feel like - steady, safe, and deeply personal. A tender mix of heartfelt lyrics and soft melodies, the song captures the moment when love feels calm, soulful and intimate like finally coming home to your forever.
The track is crafted by one of our music industry’s most evocative vocalist Varun Jain in collaboration with the super talented composer Abhijeet Srivastava and penned by Shayra Apoorva. “Maahi Mereya” is a sonic embrace, sung in a delicate mix of Hindi and Punjabi, that captures the essence of a bond written for a forever kind of love story. Every tune feels intentional, pure and too precious to let slip away.
Varun Jain, the singer shares “Abhijeet & I wanted to create something that captures what it means to love someone with your soul and whole heart. Maahi Mereya is for everyone who’s ever loved beyond logic, I hope it resonates with everyone who listens and the listeners support and love this track as much as they did to all my previous releases”
“The idea was always intimacy,” adds Abhijeet Srivastava, the composer “The kind of melody that makes you pause mid-chaos and just makes you feel at home. We kept it simple, raw, and real. Maahi Mereya is the kind of song that plays in the background when you look at your soulmate with heart eyes. We hope Maahi Mereya makes people feel connected to the beautiful, everyday experiences of love”
Maahi Mereya invites listeners to slow down and dive into a soundscape that feels timeless. In a culture obsessed with the loud and fleeting, this track is a quiet rebellion, an ode to love that’s steady, soulful, and sacred. Because sometimes, love doesn’t need fireworks. It just needs a song that feels like home.
Listen to “Maahi Mereya” here by Abhijeet & Varun: https://va.lnk.to/MaahiMereyaDC
MUMBAI: BandLab, the world’s largest social music creation platform, today announced a major expread more
MUMBAI: In a candid conversation with Radioandmusic, Akhila Shankar (Head, TuneCore South Asia) read more
MUMBAI: As Apple Music marks its 10th anniversary since launching on June 30, 2015, the US tech read more
Gen Z and millennials from six metro cities highlight the most relevant moments when music...read more
MUMBAI: FreshTunes is an artist services platform that has encouraged a community many music comread more
MUMBAI: Actor, producer and music entrepreneur Jackky Bhagnani's Jjust Music has been honoured with the prestigious Midday Showbiz Icon Award 2025...read more
MUMBAI: In a world of high-octane beats and dramatic heartbreak songs, Abhijeet Shrivastava and Varun Jain’s “Maahi Mereya” arrives as a gentle,...read more
MUMBAI: Maya Somaiya School of Music and Performing Arts, a premier institution under Somaiya Vidyavihar University, has opened admissions for the...read more
MUMBAI: Dust off your Walkman, dig out that denim jacket, and prepare for a neon-coloured nostalgia trip: Men Without Hats are back with a synth-pop...read more
MUMBAI: Global music trailblazer DJ Snake joins forces with Colombian reggaeton icon J Balvin to release “Noventa,” an exhilarating summer single...read more