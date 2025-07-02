DJ Snake and J Balvin deliver new summer hit 'Noventa'

MUMBAI: Global music trailblazer DJ Snake joins forces with Colombian reggaeton icon J Balvin to release “Noventa,” an exhilarating summer single that effortlessly fuses cultures, genres, and undeniable star power. Following their first international smash hit “Loco Contigo” in 2019, the duo reunites with the same explosive creative energy. The track is one of the marquee collaborations featured on DJ Snake’s highly anticipated new album ‘Nomad’, slated for release later this year.

“Noventa” — which means ninety in Spanish — is a deliberate nod to the nostalgic energy and colorful chaos of the 1990s, a decade that heavily influences both the track’s sound and its visual identity. Blending DJ Snake’s high-energy global production with J Balvin’s signature reggaeton cool, the track pulses with a contagious rhythm, a hard-hitting beat, and Balvin’s smooth, commanding delivery — making it the ultimate soundtrack for Summer 2025.

Visually, the single’s artwork features a throwback logo inspired by the iconic look of old-school MTV, capturing the raw, playful spirit of the era. That same influence extends into the music video, which was shot on the streets of New York City and fully embraces a ‘90s aesthetic — from lo-fi VHS-style footage to street dance cyphers and vibrant urban visuals. Directed with gritty flair and nostalgic detail, the video offers a dynamic tribute to the decade that shaped modern pop culture, while celebrating the creative chemistry between DJ Snake and J Balvin.

A powerful crossover moment for global music, “Noventa” is a cultural flashback with a modern twist, bringing the energy of the ‘90s into today’s global music scene. This new release expands DJ Snake’s influence spanning various genres and countries, creating music that resonates across continents. For J Balvin, “Noventa” continues his legacy of bold, genre-crossing collaborations that elevate reggaeton on the world stage.

With ‘Nomad’ on the horizon, “Noventa” sets the tone for what’s to come: bold, genre-defying music made for movement — on the dancefloor, in the streets, and across borders.

“Noventa” is out today on all streaming platforms.

