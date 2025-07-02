RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  02 Jul 2025 14:41 |  By RnMTeam

DJ Snake and J Balvin deliver new summer hit 'Noventa'

MUMBAI: Global music trailblazer DJ Snake joins forces with Colombian reggaeton icon J Balvin to release “Noventa,” an exhilarating summer single that effortlessly fuses cultures, genres, and undeniable star power. Following their first international smash hit “Loco Contigo” in 2019, the duo reunites with the same explosive creative energy. The track is one of the marquee collaborations featured on DJ Snake’s highly anticipated new album ‘Nomad’, slated for release later this year.

“Noventa” — which means ninety in Spanish — is a deliberate nod to the nostalgic energy and colorful chaos of the 1990s, a decade that heavily influences both the track’s sound and its visual identity. Blending DJ Snake’s high-energy global production with J Balvin’s signature reggaeton cool, the track pulses with a contagious rhythm, a hard-hitting beat, and Balvin’s smooth, commanding delivery — making it the ultimate soundtrack for Summer 2025.

Visually, the single’s artwork features a throwback logo inspired by the iconic look of old-school MTV, capturing the raw, playful spirit of the era. That same influence extends into the music video, which was shot on the streets of New York City and fully embraces a ‘90s aesthetic — from lo-fi VHS-style footage to street dance cyphers and vibrant urban visuals. Directed with gritty flair and nostalgic detail, the video offers a dynamic tribute to the decade that shaped modern pop culture, while celebrating the creative chemistry between DJ Snake and J Balvin.

A powerful crossover moment for global music, “Noventa” is a cultural flashback with a modern twist, bringing the energy of the ‘90s into today’s global music scene. This new release expands DJ Snake’s influence spanning various genres and countries, creating music that resonates across continents. For J Balvin, “Noventa” continues his legacy of bold, genre-crossing collaborations that elevate reggaeton on the world stage.

With ‘Nomad’ on the horizon, “Noventa” sets the tone for what’s to come: bold, genre-defying music made for movement — on the dancefloor, in the streets, and across borders.

“Noventa” is out today on all streaming platforms.

LISTEN TO 'NOVENTA' HERE

Tags
J Balvin DJ Snake music
Related news
 | 02 Jul 2025

Jackky Bhagnani's Jjust Music honoured with the Mid-Day Showbiz Icon Award 2025

MUMBAI: Actor, producer and music entrepreneur Jackky Bhagnani's Jjust Music has been honoured with the prestigious Midday Showbiz Icon Award 2025 for the resounding success of 'Gori Hai Kalaiyan.' Since its release, the track from 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' featuring Arjun

read more
 | 02 Jul 2025

'Maahi Mereya' by Abhijeet and Varun is a soulful ode to love that doesn't need fireworks

MUMBAI: In a world of high-octane beats and dramatic heartbreak songs, Abhijeet Shrivastava and Varun Jain’s “Maahi Mereya” arrives as a gentle, comforting reminder of what love can truly feel like - steady, safe, and deeply personal.

read more
 | 02 Jul 2025

A viral reel opened doors for collaboration between Guru Randhawa, creators Yash and Shanaya Makani for 'Sirra' from 'Without Prejudice'- details inside

MUMBAI: Music icon Guru Randhawa recently dropped an out-and-out dance number, 'Sirra', from his album, Without Prejudice. A highly energetic track, Sirra carries the OG charm and swag of Guru Randhawa.

read more
 | 02 Jul 2025

Soumita Saha's new song 'Golpo' is a tendency tapestry of love

MUMBAI: Soumita Saha’s new Bengali single “Golpo” is an exquisite melodic tale where friendship blossoms into love. Written, composed, and soulfully rendered by Soumita herself, this romantic ballad radiates charm and nostalgia.

read more
 | 02 Jul 2025

Rajesh Kumar lends his signature poetic flair to Pocket FM's 'India, Kuch Acha Suno!' campaign

MUMBAI: Actor and producer Rajesh Kumar, widely loved for his cult portrayal of Rosesh in 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai', has joined Pocket FM’s India, Kuch Acha Suno! Campaign bringing with him a burst of theatrical satire and nostalgic charm.

read more

RnM Biz

BandLab expands licensing platform to connect artists and rights holders to AI Companies, opening the door to Legal AI music models

MUMBAI: BandLab, the world’s largest social music creation platform, today announced a major expread more

India Emerges as a powerhouse for Independent Music: TuneCore and Believe highlight regional growth, inclusivity, and artist empowerment

MUMBAI: In a candid conversation with Radioandmusic, Akhila Shankar (Head, TuneCore South Asia) read more

Apple Music turns 10: Celebrates milestone with new LA studio and game-changing features

MUMBAI: As Apple Music marks its 10th anniversary since launching on June 30, 2015, the US tech read more

Spotify study reveals when India listens to music

Gen Z and millennials from six metro cities highlight the most relevant moments when music...read more

Global Underground: FreshTunes connects the world with long-standing, truly free artist services

MUMBAI: FreshTunes is an artist services platform that has encouraged a community many music comread more

top# 5 articles

1
'Maahi Mereya' by Abhijeet and Varun is a soulful ode to love that doesn't need fireworks

MUMBAI: In a world of high-octane beats and dramatic heartbreak songs, Abhijeet Shrivastava and Varun Jain’s “Maahi Mereya” arrives as a gentle,...read more

2
Jackky Bhagnani's Jjust Music honoured with the Mid-Day Showbiz Icon Award 2025

MUMBAI: Actor, producer and music entrepreneur Jackky Bhagnani's Jjust Music has been honoured with the prestigious Midday Showbiz Icon Award 2025...read more

3
Maya Somaiya School of Music and Performing Arts opens admissions for 2025-26

MUMBAI: Maya Somaiya School of Music and Performing Arts, a premier institution under Somaiya Vidyavihar University, has opened admissions for the...read more

4
Men Without Hats travel back to the future with new single

MUMBAI: Dust off your Walkman, dig out that denim jacket, and prepare for a neon-coloured nostalgia trip: Men Without Hats are back with a synth-pop...read more

5
DJ Snake and J Balvin deliver new summer hit 'Noventa'

MUMBAI: Global music trailblazer DJ Snake joins forces with Colombian reggaeton icon J Balvin to release “Noventa,” an exhilarating summer single...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games