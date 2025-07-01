Norman Nodge debuts at antiSOCIAL for a night of pure techno ritual

MUMBAI: Berghain icon Norman Nodge makes his long-awaited India debut, delivering a deep, hypnotic set infused with Berlin’s uncompromising underground spirit. He’s joined by Delika, Soiri, and Abhilasha— each bringing a unique force to the floor, pushing boundaries with sounds that are raw, driving, and unapologetically underground.
CABAL is where sound becomes ritual and movement becomes rebellion.
Date: 4th July 2025, Friday
Time: 8:00 pm onwards
Genre: Techno
Venue: antiSOCIAL Mumbai
Registration Link: https://cabalbombay.carrd.co/#next
