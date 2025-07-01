RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  01 Jul 2025 15:56 |  By RnMTeam

Norman Nodge debuts at antiSOCIAL for a night of pure techno ritual

MUMBAI: Berghain icon Norman Nodge makes his long-awaited India debut, delivering a deep, hypnotic set infused with Berlin’s uncompromising underground spirit. He’s joined by Delika, Soiri, and Abhilasha— each bringing a unique force to the floor, pushing boundaries with sounds that are raw, driving, and unapologetically underground.

CABAL is where sound becomes ritual and movement becomes rebellion.

Date: 4th July 2025, Friday

Time: 8:00 pm onwards

Genre: Techno

Venue: antiSOCIAL Mumbai

Registration Link: https://cabalbombay.carrd.co/#next

Tags
antiSocial Norman Nodge music Songs
Related news
 | 01 Jul 2025

Maroon 5 showcases Behati Prinsloo in bold new visual for upcoming single 'All Night'

MUMBAI: Maroon 5 has unveiled their latest single, All Night, alongside a striking music video that puts model Behati Prinsloo—wife of frontman Adam Levine—at the center of the narrative.

read more
 | 01 Jul 2025

Men Without Hats travel back to the future with new single

MUMBAI: Dust off your Walkman, dig out that denim jacket, and prepare for a neon-coloured nostalgia trip: Men Without Hats are back with a synth-pop banger that celebrates the decade that made them legends.

read more
 | 01 Jul 2025

Maya Somaiya School of Music and Performing Arts opens admissions for 2025-26

MUMBAI: Maya Somaiya School of Music and Performing Arts, a premier institution under Somaiya Vidyavihar University, has opened admissions for the academic year 2025–26.

read more
 | 01 Jul 2025

Five Years of Independent voices: TuneCore India celebrates a milestone of artist empowerment

MUMBAI: In 2020, TuneCore, the leading independent development partner for self-releasing artists—owned by Believe, one of the world’s leading digital music companies—entered India with a vision: to provide local  independent musicians with resources and freedom to build global careers.

read more
 | 01 Jul 2025

Devotional poet-gem Kavi Narayan Agrawal Ji ‘Das Narayan’ champions societal change through spirituality, environment, and heritage

MUMBAI: In an era where the soul of society seeks direction, the revered devotional poet and cultural visionary Kavi Narayan Agrawal Ji, fondly known as ‘Das Narayan’, leads by example with a heartfelt mission rooted in devotion, compassion, and responsibility.

read more

RnM Biz

India Emerges as a powerhouse for Independent Music: TuneCore and Believe highlight regional growth, inclusivity, and artist empowerment

MUMBAI: In a candid conversation with Radioandmusic, Akhila Shankar (Head, TuneCore South Asia) read more

Apple Music turns 10: Celebrates milestone with new LA studio and game-changing features

MUMBAI: As Apple Music marks its 10th anniversary since launching on June 30, 2015, the US tech read more

Spotify study reveals when India listens to music

Gen Z and millennials from six metro cities highlight the most relevant moments when music...read more

Global Underground: FreshTunes connects the world with long-standing, truly free artist services

MUMBAI: FreshTunes is an artist services platform that has encouraged a community many music comread more

Hoopr Smash partners with Merchant Records to add 450 plus tracks by Salim–Sulaiman to it's growing licensing marketplace

MUMBAI: Hoopr Smash, a first-of-its-kind, automated, self-serve, music licensing marketplace annread more

top# 5 articles

1
Maya Somaiya School of Music and Performing Arts opens admissions for 2025-26

MUMBAI: Maya Somaiya School of Music and Performing Arts, a premier institution under Somaiya Vidyavihar University, has opened admissions for the...read more

2
Maroon 5 showcases Behati Prinsloo in bold new visual for upcoming single 'All Night'

MUMBAI: Maroon 5 has unveiled their latest single, All Night, alongside a striking music video that puts model Behati Prinsloo—wife of frontman Adam...read more

3
Men Without Hats travel back to the future with new single

MUMBAI: Dust off your Walkman, dig out that denim jacket, and prepare for a neon-coloured nostalgia trip: Men Without Hats are back with a synth-pop...read more

4
Five Years of Independent voices: TuneCore India celebrates a milestone of artist empowerment

MUMBAI: In 2020, TuneCore, the leading independent development partner for self-releasing artists—owned by Believe, one of the world’s leading...read more

5
Rishabh Kant makes stirring Bollywood debut with Saiyaara, backed by Yash Raj Films

MUMBAI: Yash Raj Films, the powerhouse behind many of Bollywood’s most iconic stories, is ushering in a new era with its latest venture, Saiyaara....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games